 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Loblaw says food prices steady, traffic at grocery stores rises

Susan Krashinsky RobertsonRetailing reporter
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The Loblaws flagship location on Carlton Street, in Toronto.

Aaron Vincent Elkaim/The Canadian Press

While traffic to grocery stores and the size of purchases there increased at the end of the year for Loblaw Cos. Ltd., prices at food retail stayed level.

The Toronto-based retailer reported that the average price of goods at its food retail stores was roughly flat in the three months ended Dec. 28, lagging national food price inflation of 3.7 per cent, according to the consumer price index. Food same-store sales growth – an important retail metric that tracks comparable sales in stores open more than a year – was 1.9 per cent, but excluding the impact of Thanksgiving sales that fell in the fourth quarter of 2019 rather than earlier in the prior year, same-store food sales were up just 0.8 per cent. The company’s food banners, which include Loblaws, No Frills, Valu-Mart and Provigo, among others, account for roughly 70 per cent of Loblaw’s revenue.

The company’s overall retail segment growth was driven by Shoppers Drug Mart, which reported same-store sales growth of 3.9 per cent in the quarter.

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday, Loblaw reported fourth-quarter revenue of $11.6-billion, up 3.3 per cent from the prior year. The company’s net earnings were $266-million or 70 cents per share, up from $243-million or 61 cents per share in the same period in 2018.

Costs continued to rise in the quarter, and Loblaw foresees further cost increases in 2020. In the year ahead, the company will continue an ongoing plan that began in 2018 to reduce costs and complexity in its operations. Those efforts led to $24-million in restructuring and other charges in the fourth quarter.

Last month, Loblaw announced plans to close two distribution centres over the next two years in Laval, Que., and Ottawa, and to move those operations to an automated facility in Cornwall, Ont., which is being expanded. The closures will eliminate nearly 800 jobs at the two existing distribution centres, though some jobs will be added at the Cornwall location. The company said it expects restructuring costs in 2020 and 2021 related to the closures.

For the full year of 2019, Loblaw reported food retail same-store sales growth of 1.1 per cent and drug retail same-store sales growth of 3.6 per cent. Loblaw revenue for the year was $48-billion, up from $46.7-billion in 2018.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies