Loblaw says food prices steady, traffic at grocery stores rises

Open this photo in gallery The Loblaws flagship location on Carlton Street, in Toronto. Aaron Vincent Elkaim/The Canadian Press

While traffic to grocery stores and the size of purchases there increased at the end of the year for Loblaw Cos. Ltd., prices at food retail stayed level.

The Toronto-based retailer reported that the average price of goods at its food retail stores was roughly flat in the three months ended Dec. 28, lagging national food price inflation of 3.7 per cent, according to the consumer price index. Food same-store sales growth – an important retail metric that tracks comparable sales in stores open more than a year – was 1.9 per cent, but excluding the impact of Thanksgiving sales that fell in the fourth quarter of 2019 rather than earlier in the prior year, same-store food sales were up just 0.8 per cent. The company’s food banners, which include Loblaws, No Frills, Valu-Mart and Provigo, among others, account for roughly 70 per cent of Loblaw’s revenue.

The company’s overall retail segment growth was driven by Shoppers Drug Mart, which reported same-store sales growth of 3.9 per cent in the quarter.

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday, Loblaw reported fourth-quarter revenue of $11.6-billion, up 3.3 per cent from the prior year. The company’s net earnings were $266-million or 70 cents per share, up from $243-million or 61 cents per share in the same period in 2018.

Costs continued to rise in the quarter, and Loblaw foresees further cost increases in 2020. In the year ahead, the company will continue an ongoing plan that began in 2018 to reduce costs and complexity in its operations. Those efforts led to $24-million in restructuring and other charges in the fourth quarter.

Last month, Loblaw announced plans to close two distribution centres over the next two years in Laval, Que., and Ottawa, and to move those operations to an automated facility in Cornwall, Ont., which is being expanded. The closures will eliminate nearly 800 jobs at the two existing distribution centres, though some jobs will be added at the Cornwall location. The company said it expects restructuring costs in 2020 and 2021 related to the closures.

For the full year of 2019, Loblaw reported food retail same-store sales growth of 1.1 per cent and drug retail same-store sales growth of 3.6 per cent. Loblaw revenue for the year was $48-billion, up from $46.7-billion in 2018.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.