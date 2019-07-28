London Stock Exchange Group nears deal to buy Refinitiv, worth $27-billion

London Stock Exchange Group PLC is nearing a deal worth US$27-billion, including debt, to buy Refinitiv Holdings Ltd. in a massive expansion of its financial data services offering that will put it in direct competition with Bloomberg LP.

The potential deal, which the parties confirmed, would result in a sizeable profit for Refinitiv’s owners, led by buyout specialist Blackstone Group Inc. and Thomson Reuters Corp. Thomson Reuters sold a 55 per cent stake in what used to be called its financial and risk division to Blackstone and its partners in 2018 for US$17-billion, including debt.

In a statement, LSEG said it would issue new shares for Refinitiv’s equity, which would give the target’s shareholders a 37 per cent interest in the combined operation. Blackstone’s partners in Refinitiv include Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC.

Refinitiv had debt of US$12.2-billion of debt at the end of December, according to Reuters.

LSEG said the deal talks are being driven by the need to respond to the digital transformation of financial markets and customer demand for advanced data and analytics. An acquisition would offer expanded data and distribution as well as trading capabilities, plus a much larger customer reach, it said.

If the deal is completed as discussed, Thomson Reuters would have a 15 per cent interest in the overall business. Thomson Reuters is majority owned by Woodbridge Co. Ltd., the Thomson family holding company that also owns The Globe and Mail.

In last year’s deal to create Refinitiv, Thomson Reuters retained full ownership of the Reuters news agency as well as its tax and accounting businesses. It signed a US$325-million, 30-year deal to supply Refinitiv with Reuters content, and that arrangement will remain in place following a deal with LSEG, Thomson Reuters said.

Since announcing the sale to create Refinitiv in January 2018, Thomson Reuters shares have climbed more than 55 per cent on the Toronto Stock Exchange. They jumped more than 4 per cent on Friday following a report about the talks in the Financial Times.

The rationale behind the creation of Refinitiv was to gain a financial partner in Blackstone to provide stable, long-term capital to compete more aggressively for space on desks at banks, trading houses and hedge funds for its financial terminals. According to Burton-Taylor International Consulting, Refinitiv leads vendors, accounting for 24.9 per cent globally. It is followed by arch-rival Bloomberg, led by billionaire and former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg, with 21.2 per cent and Morningstar with 12.8 per cent.

LSEG said the parties were in advanced discussions about such aspects as the makeup of the executive team and board at the British-based company. Current LSEG Chief Executive and Goldman Sachs veteran David Schwimmer would retain his position, as would Chairman Don Robert, it said.

The parties cautioned that there could be no certainty a deal would be completed, and said any arrangement would be conditional on shareholder and regulatory approval.

