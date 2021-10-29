Rogers headquarters in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Edward Rogers defeated an effort to limit his voting power at Rogers Communications Inc., paving the way for his extraordinary attempt to replace five directors on the companys board with his allies. Photographer: Cole Burston/Bloomberg via Getty ImagesCole Burston/Getty Images

Rogers family matriarch Loretta Rogers says her son Edward Rogers’s move to replace five of Rogers Communications Inc.’s directors with his “hand-picked” replacements, without consulting the rest of the family, goes against the wishes of the company’s late founder Ted Rogers.

Ms. Rogers said she also disagrees with her son’s “personal view that he is entitled to exploit his entrusted position” as chair of the family trust that controls the Toronto-based telecom giant to circumvent the interests of other family members and the company’s governance structure.

The document, which was filed in the B.C. Supreme Court on Friday, comes amid the latest twist in the weeks-long power struggle for control of Canada’s largest wireless carrier. The boardroom battle began after Mr. Rogers attempted to replace CEO Joe Natale with the company’s chief financial officer Tony Staffieri and oust several other executives. The move faced opposition from his mother, two of his sisters and the majority of the company’s board.

Mr. Rogers is petitioning the court to sanction his move to reconstitute the company’s board without calling a shareholder meeting.

Ms. Rogers said her decision to move a motion last week to replace Edward as chairman has been “an extremely difficult one for me and my other family members,” and followed “weeks of unsuccessful attempts by my family, wise friends and counsel to work with Edward on a resolution to the current impasse.”

“The final straw was when the media reported that Edward would be seeking to remove and replace five independent members of the Rogers board of directors by written resolution, contrary to Ted’s clear wishes, which I helped him to draft, and contrary to the manner in which directors have been elected at annual meetings of shareholders each year since the company went public, and without any consultation with my family about Edward’s hand-picked director replacements,” Ms. Rogers said in the court filing.

Ms. Rogers said that although the Rogers Control Trust owns 97.5 per cent of the company’s voting class A shares, the family’s control over the company was never meant to be absolute.

“The independent directors that Edward tried to remove had done exactly what shareholders expect of them – they spoke truth to Edward’s power. They criticized Edward for attempting to insert himself as the de facto CEO of Rogers and jeopardizing the Shaw merger, and sought to create safeguards to prevent his meddling from damaging the company,” Ms. Rogers said.

As chair of the family trust, Mr. Rogers is required to consult “earnestly and widely” with the family and members of the advisory committee when deciding to remove or appoint directors, Ms. Rogers said.

Such decisions should follow input from the board’s nomination committee, she added. “And should the Control Trust Chair need to remove and replace directors, he must do so through the ‘public gauntlet’ of a shareholders’ meeting.”

The governance framework was established “to prevent directors from being removed or elected at the whim of a single individual,” Ms. Rogers said.

“Edward disregarded all of these checks and balances in trying to remove the independent directors without advisory committee consultation or a shareholders’ meeting, and against the business judgment of the majority of the Rogers board of directors. He did not consult with the Advisory Committee regarding his plans, including his plan to initiate this legal proceeding.”

