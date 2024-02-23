Open this photo in gallery: Former Lynx Air CEO Merren McArthur poses with one of the airlines Boeing 737 Max jets in Calgary in this 2023 file photo.Todd Korol/The Globe and Mail

Discount airline Lynx Air will cease operations on Sunday night after being granted creditor protection in an Alberta court.

The Calgary-based airline, which flies nine Boeing 737 Max aircraft and launched in April of 2022, told employees in a memo it was unable to secure enough financing to stay in business.

Customers with flights booked should ask their credit card companies for refunds, Lynx said in a press release. Passengers scheduled to return home on Monday or later should try to rebook a return flight before the airline ceases operations on Feb. 26 at 12:01 a.m. MT, or seek a refund from their credit card provider.

“Over the past year, Lynx Air has faced a number of significant headwinds including rising operating costs, high fuel prices, exchange rates, increasing airport charges and a difficult economic and regulatory environment,” Lynx said on Thursday night. “Despite substantial growth in the business, ongoing operational improvements, cost reductions and efforts to explore a sale or merger, the challenges facing the company’s business have become too significant to overcome.”

Lynx’s investors include Stephen Bronfman’s Claridge Inc., Torquest Partners, and Indigo Partners LLC, the U.S. private equity company run by Bill Franke, whose stable of discount airlines includes Frontier Airlines and Wizz Air.

Lynx has been without a chief executive office since September, when founding CEO Merren McArthur departed for “personal” reasons.

Lynx said it obtained creditor protection in the Court of King’s Bench of Alberta under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act.

Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez said in a statement he expects Lynx to provide refunds to customers who cannot travel. “For any travellers that had a return flight booked with Lynx, I expect Lynx to help you get back home as soon as possible,” he said.

Lynx’s shutdown comes just ahead of the busy March break travel season, when thousands of Canadians fly south or visit families and friends.

WestJet Airlines said it would offer a 25-per-cent discount on routes previously flown by Lynx, for limited time, and sell “repatriation” tickets from sun destinations capped at $250 plus taxes and fees.

Lynx’s roots date to 2006, when it was founded by former WestJet executive Tim Morgan as Enerjet, and later, Jet Naked and FlyToo.

Lynx planned to fly 870 flights in March, to such destinations as Phoenix, Toronto and Orlando, according to aviation data company Cirium.