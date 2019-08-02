 Skip to main content

Mach looks to buy Transat class B shares to block Air Canada deal

Mach looks to buy Transat class B shares to block Air Canada deal

Reuters
Montreal real estate developer Group Mach on Friday offered to buy at least 6.9 million, or about 19.5 per cent, class B voting shares of Transat AT Inc. at $14, as it looks to block Air Canada’s purchase of the Canadian tour operator.

Transat in June accepted Air Canada’s all-cash bid of $520-million (US$394 million) or $13 a share, over a $14 per share offer from Mach.

Mach said it plans to use the purchased shares to vote against the Air Canada-Transat deal, saying the offer “greatly undervalues” Transat.

However, Mach said it has no intention to launch a formal hostile takeover bid and added that it will not raise the $14 offer as long as the current Transat board is in place.

Mach said last month that its buyout proposal had become null and void after Transat accepted Air Canada’s bid and that it had not withdrawn the offer.

The takeover offer had raised questions after the company first said it needed government financing to complete the deal, a condition it waived in June.

Transat is required to pay $15-million if it backs out of the agreement in favor of a fully financed offer of $14 a share or more that is not matched by Air Canada.

The offer for the class B shares represents a 21.2 per cent premium to Transat’s Thursday close of $11.55.

