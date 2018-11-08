 Skip to main content

Report on Business Magna posts record sales, but beginning to see impact of tariffs

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Magna posts record sales, but beginning to see impact of tariffs

Eric Atkins Transportation Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments

Magna International Inc. posted record sales and a sharp rise in profit in the third quarter, but cut its outlook for 2018 on lower car sales.

Don Walker, chief executive of North America’s biggest maker of auto parts, said on Thursday that the company, based in Aurora, Ont., is beginning to see the impact of a wave of tariffs on aluminum, steel and Chinese imports to the United States.

On a conference call with analysts on Thursday, Mr. Walker said sales outpaced global auto production but missed the company’s expectations. As a result, Magna reduced the upper end of its outlook for 2018 by US$100-million. The full-year profit range is now US$2.3-billion to US$2.4-billion, Magna said in its financial results released on Thursday morning before markets opened.

Story continues below advertisement

For the three months ending Sept. 30, Magna’s profit rose to US$554-million, or US$1.62 a share, from US$512-million (US$1.38) in the third quarter of 2017. Revenue increased to US$9.6-billion from US$8.8-billion.

Investors responded to the third-quarter results by driving up Magna’s share price by 6 per cent on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday. Magna stock is down by 4 per cent this year, nearly matching the 5-per-cent decline in the TSX composite index.

The automotive and metal sectors have been at the centre of a trade war launched by U.S. President Donald Trump. The U.S. administration has pursued an increasingly protectionist trade policy, even as it negotiated a new free-trade agreement with Canada and Mexico. In the spring, the United States applied tariffs on imported aluminum and steel, prompting Canada and other countries to respond in kind. The United States also levied tariffs on Chinese goods and has threatened to raise the rates.

Ford Motor Co. said in September that Mr. Trump’s tariffs will cost the company about US$1-billion in 2018 and 2019, even though much of its steel and aluminum is from domestic sources. Honda Motor Co. has voiced similar concerns, saying higher steel prices have driven up costs by hundreds of millions of dollars.

There are fears consumers facing higher car prices will stay away from auto dealers, hurting economic growth.

For Magna, the tariffs added costs of US$8-million in the third quarter, a sum that could climb to US$15-million a quarter if the United States follows through on threats to raise tariffs on Chinese components, said Magna, which makes complete cars and auto components and has more than 400 facilities in 27 countries.

“My view is the tariffs are hurting our U.S. plants more than they are hurting other areas, because there are some duty drawback and remission programs in place” in other countries, said Mr. Walker, who added he hopes the taxes will be lifted by the end of the year.

Story continues below advertisement

“Certainly Canada wants them to go away, Mexico wants them to go away. I think generally speaking people in the U.S. would want them to go away,” Mr. Walker said.

For 2018, Magna said it expected North American light vehicle production to reach 17 million, down from an earlier estimate of 17.2 million. In Europe, auto makers will produce 22.5 million units, down from Magna’s previous estimate of 22.6 million.

As a result, Magna reduced the high end of its 2018 sales outlook to US$41.4-billion from US$42.5-billion.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
Member Experience
Behind the Story
Inside the brutal transformation of Tim Hortons, with Marina Strauss and Dawn Calleja. November 14, Toronto ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019