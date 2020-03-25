Major mall owners in Quebec, Ontario close down after governments stop all non-essential activity

Two major mall owners have temporarily closed their shopping centers in Quebec and Ontario after the provincial governments halted all non-essential activity to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Oxford Properties, the real estate company arm of Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System, said its malls will close for two weeks starting on Wednesday, except for its drug store and some food retailers, according to individual mall web sites.

That includes Oxford’s popular Yorkdale shopping centre in Toronto, which like all other malls has seen traffic drop dramatically in March.

Oxford’s decision is similar to that of Ivanhoe Cambridge, which shut its malls in Quebec earlier this week and announced that its Ontario shopping centres would be closed until April 7.

In closing down its malls, Oxford did not publicly say whether it would defer rent for its tenants. Ivanhoe, the real estate company owned by the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, has said it is deferring rent for its Quebec retailing tenants. But has not announced similar measures in Ontario.

“We are evaluating similar scenarios in the different provinces of Canada in which Ivanhoé Cambridge operates, including Ontario,” an Ivanhoe spokeswoman said in an email.

The other major Canadian mall operator, Cadillac Fairview, has not said whether it will temporarily close its locations, including the well known Eaton Centre in downtown Toronto.

