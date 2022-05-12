Canada’s two largest insurers continue to feel the impacts of COVID-19 as Asian operations saw insurance sales slump after major outbreaks of the virus put several regions into lockdown, and mortality rates spiked throughout the United States at the beginning of 2022.

Manulife Financial Corp. - which saw its shares drop about 9 per cent to $22.04 as of midday on Thursday - reported “core earnings” of $1.5-billion, or 77 cents a share, for the first quarter of 2022, compared with $1.6-billion, or 82 cents a share, a year earlier.

Sun Life Financial Inc. , which also released its first-quarter earnings this week, saw shares slightly decline by 2 per cent to $60.85 at midday on Thursday.

The insurer reported its “underlying net income” - an adjusted profit figure - of $843-million, or $1.44 a share, for the first three months of the year, down from $850-million, or $1.45 a share, a year earlier.

Both insurers have been rapidly expanding their market share in Asian markets in recent years and have seen several quarters impacted with the continuing spread of COVID-19 in various regions. At the same time, U.S. mortality rates surged in the first three months of the year as thousands of COVID-related deaths were reported on a daily basis.

Manulife saw its core earnings in Asia decrease by 5 per cent, driven by lower new business volumes mainly in Hong Kong - along with several other markets in Asia, reflecting the COVID-19 lockdown measures and lower sales in Japan.

Sales for Manulife’s Asian operations dropped to $1.04-billion in the first quarter of 2022, down 9 per cent from $1.28-billion in the same quarter last year.

During an earnings call, Manulife’s Roy Gori told analysts the impact was “temporary in nature” but it may not see an “immediate bounceback in one quarter.”

“During the first quarter, we witnessed a rapid and unprecedented resurgence of COVID-19 in Asia,” Mr. Gori, said on the call. “.. This resulted in tighter containment measures, notably in Hong Kong, Mainland China and Vietnam. These containment measures have challenged the broader economy and the insurance industry as a whole.”

Mr. Gori said the company has seen recent signs of “stronger” customer demand returning as case counts are declining. For example, he said in Hong Kong, confirmed cases have dropped from the peak of 77,000 daily cases to 300 daily cases as of May 1, and containment measures have begun to relax in late April.

Sun Life, which operates in eight Asian countries, reported a drop in profit for its Asian markets of $161-million in the first quarter. That was down 19 per cent from $198-million in the first quarter of 2021. Asia accounts for about 16 per cent of Sun Life’s overall profits.

Sun Life’s chief executive officer Kevin Strain told the Globe in an interview that the company has paid out about $1-billion in COVID-related claims globally since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020.

But he is optimistic the markets in Asia will turn around as COVID lockdown measures have already been lifted in certain regions, including Hong Kong - which accounted for most of the disruption to insurance sales.

Sun Life also announced it will be expanding its partnership with CIMB Niaga in Indonesia, one of the first bancassurance partners Sun Life began to work with in 2010. Under the new agreement, Sun Life will be the provider of insurance solutions to CMB Niaga customers through all channels starting in 2025.

Sun Life’s U.S. business reported underlying net income of $118-million, a 31-per-cent decline from a year prior - largely driven by an increase in mortality and morbidity number.

“We see COVID-related claims starting to come down - and we expect to see that trend continue into the second quarter,” Mr. Strain said. “The combination of the number of people who are vaccinated along with the number of people who have now had COVID we are getting closer to herd immunity.”

The president of Sun Life’s U.S. business, Dan Fishbein, told analysts that external estimates are predicting about 30,000 total population deaths in the second quarter - down from about 160,000 total deaths in the U.S. in the first quarter.

“We should expect to see significant improvement in our mortality .... unfortunately, we don’t think that COVID is going away completely,” Mr. Fishbein said on the call. “And we do think there will be elevated mortality for a significant period of time. So we are building that into our pricing which we started increasing at the end of last year but it does take a full 3 years to cycle through the entire book of business.”

Wealth management for both insurers offset some of the losses as investors in Canada and the U.S. continue to put money into savings.

Manulife saw a surge in net flows in its global wealth management business with $6.9-billion in net flows for the quarter, compared to $1.4-billion for the same period in 2021. Sun Life’s Asset management reported net income of $302-million for the quarter, compared to $230-million last year.

