A Maple Leaf Foods plant in Toronto, in 2011. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. saw its share price drop upwards of 18 per cent on the Toronto Stock Exchange.Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. MFI-T saw its share price drop as much as 18 per cent on the Toronto Stock Exchange after it said challenges in labour markets, supply chains and inflation pushed it to a net loss for the second quarter.

The company said it had a net loss of $54.6 million, or 44 cents per share for the quarter ending June 30, compared with earnings of $8.8 million or seven cents per share for the same quarter last year.

Analysts had been expecting earnings of 12 cents a share, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

The company says the margin of its meat protein group fell short of guidance because of the wider economic challenges, while it took a $18.6 million restructuring charge on its plant protein group as it looks to “rightsize” the business.

Total company sales were up 3.1 per cent to $1.2 billion, while sales in the plant protein group were down 15.2 per cent to $40.8 million.

Maple Leaf’s shares closed down $4.63, or 17.2 per cent, to $22.33 on the Toronto Stock Exchange after trading as low as $22.02 earlier in the day.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.