Canadian French-fry giant McCain Foods Ltd. has sold its Russian potato production facility, completing the company’s exit from Russia.

McCain Foods began construction on the plant in 2021 at an estimated cost of $212-million, about 200 kilometres south of Moscow in the Tubla oblast.

The company halted construction on Feb. 24 when Russian forces invaded Ukraine and announced two weeks later it was abandoning the project all together. The company also ended shipments to Russian markets and says it has no plans to resume.

On Thursday, McCain said it had completed a sale of the facility to a local buyer.

“This brings an end to McCain operations in Russia,” said Charlie Angelakos, vice-president of global external affairs and sustainability at McCain Foods, in a statement. “Our thoughts continue to be with those affected by this ongoing crisis.”

A report in the French newspaper Le Monde published on Thursday said McCain Foods had already spent about $80-million in Russia and the value of the sale was for a “symbolic” amount. Michelle Hann, a spokesperson for McCain Food, confirmed this details to The Globe and Mail.

Le Monde also quoted McCain Foods president Max Koeune as saying the company made less than 5 per cent of its $11-billion global sales from the Russian market.

McCain Foods’ exit from Russia was part of a large corporate exodus driven by both moral concerns of Russian aggression and in response to punishing international sanctions that severely restricted the travel of goods, people and capital in and out of the country.

McCain Foods is a major global supplier of French fries to the McDonald’s fast-food chain, which also left Russia and sold off its properties there in a high-profile exit.

The first locations of the Russian-owned replacement for McDonalds opened in June. The franchise was renamed Vkusno & tochka, which translates as “Tasty and that’s it.”

With a report from Reuters