The union representing striking Metro MRU-T workers across the Greater Toronto Area says the grocery chain plans to terminate their access to benefits during the labour dispute.

In a note to members on Wednesday, Unifor Local 414 says in lieu of employer provided benefits, the union will provide group insurance benefits to eligible striking workers through Green Shield Canada.

It says participation in strike duty entitles members to benefits including hospital care, drug, life, accidental and dismemberment premiums and out-of-province, which is paid for by the Unifor Strike and Defence Fund.

To access benefits, workers must complete an enrolment form that is available at local picket lines.

Last week, workers at 27 Metro grocery stores rejected a tentative agreement that had been reached just after a strike deadline, as 3,700 frontline store employees walked off the job Saturday instead of accepting the deal.

Metro Ontario Inc. a subsidiary of Metro Inc., issued a statement at the time saying it was “extremely disappointed” that employees rejected the agreement even though the union bargaining committee unanimously recommended its members accept the deal.