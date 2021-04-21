Metro sees more grocery store gains as pandemic shapes Canadians’ eating habits; online sales surge

Grocery sales have continued to surge at Metro Inc. as the pandemic affects Canadians’ eating habits.
The Montreal-based retailer reported second-quarter sales of $4.2-billion, up 5.1 per cent compared to the same period last year. Metro’s grocery stores saw 5.5-per-cent growth in same-store sales – a metric that tracks sales growth excluding the impact of store openings and closures during the year.
That sales growth slowed toward the end of the quarter, as Metro’s results began to be compared to the pandemic-related boom in grocery sales that began in early March last year. However, the company is expecting food sales to continue to be elevated compared to before the pandemic began.
The company, which owns grocery banners including Metro, Food Basics and Super C, has also seen a continued rise in demand for online grocery purchases: its e-commerce sales more than tripled compared to last year, rising 240 per cent.
Metro, which also owns the Jean Coutu and Brunet pharmacy banners, reported that same-store sales at its drugstores were roughly flat. Higher prescription drug sales were offset by lower front-of-store sales, which were affected by restrictions on selling non-essential goods in Quebec and by a milder cold and flu season. Sales growth was also muted by a comparison to the pandemic-related surge in drugstore sales last year.
Metro’s pharmacies have been participating in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, “and we look forward to increasing the pace as soon as more vaccine supply becomes available in the coming weeks,” president and chief executive officer Eric La Flèche said in a statement Wednesday.
The company reported net earnings of $188.1-million or 75 cents per share in the 12 weeks ended March 13, compared with $176.2-million or 69 cents per share in the same period last year.
The company announced its quarterly dividend will remain the same as last quarter, at 25 cents per share.
Like other grocers, Metro has reinstated temporary bonuses for its front-line employees as case counts have continued to rise. In Metro’s case these took the form of $16-million in gift cards in first half of the fiscal year, $8-million of which were given out in the second quarter. The retailer’s total COVID-related expenses in the quarter were $29-million.
