Canada’s top technical authority on cybersecurity says it is working closely with Suncor Energy Inc. SU-T in the aftermath of a high-profile systems breach at the energy giant.

The Canadian Centre for Cyber Security says it can’t disclose details of the cybersecurity incident that caused payment systems at many of Suncor’s Petro-Canada locations across the country to go down last week.

Sami Khoury, head of the centre – which leads Canada’s federal response to cybersecurity incidents – says mitigation efforts at Suncor are still ongoing, and sharing information too soon may compromise those efforts.

Suncor has not provided details about the type of cyberattack that occurred or whether any of its other operations were affected.

Some experts have said the Suncor systems breach will likely cost the company millions of dollars before it is resolved.

Khoury says the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security recently briefed high-level oil and gas executives about how to reduce the cybersecurity risk facing the industry.