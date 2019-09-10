 Skip to main content

Report on Business Mittleman files counterclaim against Aimia

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Mittleman files counterclaim against Aimia

NEW YORK
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Aimia Inc.’s largest investor has filed a counterclaim against the loyalty company and six current and former members of the board.

Mittleman Bros. also filed a statement of defence in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice that rebuts Aimia’s July lawsuit accusing the dissident investor of violating a contracted truce.

The litigious showdown is the latest development in a drawn-out battle over control of the board of directors.

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement, Chris Mittleman called it “extremely disappointing” that the Aimia board opted to take matters to the courts, saying shareholders “deserve nothing less” than seasoned business professionals.

Mittleman’s counterclaim names Aimia chairman Bill McEwan, chief executive Jeremy Rabe, former chairman Robert Brown, board members Thomas Gardner and Robert Kriedler and former board member Emma Griffin.

Aimia’s lawsuit accuses Mittleman, which owns 23.2 per cent of the company, of continuing to advocate for radical change during a “standstill agreement” and attempting to orchestrate a covert campaign to encourage other shareholders to withhold their support for Aimia’s nominees at the 2019 annual meeting.

Aimia sold the Aeroplan rewards business to Air Canada earlier this year for $450-million, leaving it with significant cash on hand but also questions about its future.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter