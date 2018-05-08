NAFTA talks making ‘constant progress’ towards a deal, Freeland says

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says NAFTA talks are making “constant progress” towards a deal as Mexican negotiators presented a counter-proposal on the crucial issue of wages in the auto sector.

Ms. Freeland met Tuesday morning in Washington with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, following a sit-down the previous evening with Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo. Jared Kushner, Mr. Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, was also spotted entering Mr. Lighthizer’s office complex near the White House, underscoring the seriousness of the push towards a pact.

Emerging from the hour-long sit-down with Lighthizer’s, Ms. Freeland reached for a colourful metaphor to describe the painstaking progress towards a deal.

“When I was giving birth, one of my midwives said ‘You never know how long the labour will be, but you know that each contraction is one contraction closer to the baby being born,’” she said outside Mr. Lighthizer’s office near the White House. “And if I could use such a personal metaphor, that seems to apply to trade negotiations.”

Top officials from the three countries reconvened in the U.S. capital this week under serious deadline pressure: The U.S. is threatening to hit Canada and Mexico with hefty steel and aluminium tariffs on June 1 if there is no NAFTA deal by then. And Mr. Lighthizer has warned that talks must conclude by the end of next week for a revised trade pact to be approved by Congress this year.

The key hold-up is a U.S. demand that 40 to 45 per cent of the content of vehicles made in the NAFTA zone come from factories where workers make at least US $15 to US$17 an hour. Such a rule is designed to discourage auto companies from investing in Mexico – where auto wages are closer to US$3 an hour – and create jobs in the U.S. and Canada instead. Only 15 per cent of that total could come from research and development, ensuring that factory jobs specifically are steered back to the U.S.

Mexico has been fighting the proposal at the bargaining table. Mr. Guajardo arrived in Washington with a counter-offer in a bid to break the logjam.

“We are about to engage very seriously on what are the realities of the automotive sector in North America,” he told reporters Monday.

Mr. Guajardo said that negotiators will not, however, simply make a deal on autos and then punt other difficult issues down the road. Instead, he said, they are aiming for a full NAFTA deal.

Both Ms. Freeland and Mr. Guajardo are scheduled to remain in Washington this week for further talks, though the exact schedule is still up in the air.

Other sticking points include U.S. demands for tougher Buy American procurement rules, the scrapping of dispute resolution provisions, a sunset clause that would kill the deal in five years unless all three countries agreed to extend it and the dismantling of Canada’s protectionist supply management system for milk, eggs and poultry.

Canadian union leader Jerry Dias, who has been receiving regular briefings from negotiators, said the three sides are dug in on most issues. He said there would be no deal unless Mexico agreed to auto wage rules.

“Nobody’s moving on the key issues and Mexico has been reluctant to up until today. So we’ll see what happens, we’ll see if they put forward something meaningful on auto,” said Mr. Dias, president of Unifor, outside the talks. “Mexico is going to have to make a major change or NAFTA will blow up.”