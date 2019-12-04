National Bank hikes dividend as profit tops forecasts

Open this photo in gallery Pedestrians walk past the head office of the National Bank Financial Group in Montreal on March 30, 2011. Christinne Muschi/Reuters

National Bank of Canada increased its fiscal fourth-quarter profit by 7 per cent and raised its quarterly dividend.

The Montreal-based bank reported higher profits from each of its four divisions, as it continues to benefit from a buoyant economy in Quebec, where its business is heavily concentrated.

For the three months that ended Oct. 31, National Bank earned $604-million, or $1.67 per share, compared with $566-million, or $1.52 a share a year earlier.

Adjusted to exclude certain items, National Bank said it earned $1.69 per share, well ahead of the consensus estimate among analysts of $1.62, according to Refinitiv.

National Bank increased its quarterly dividend by 3 cents to 71 cents per share.

For the full fiscal year, National Bank reported profit of $2.32-billion, a 4-per-cent increase from 2018, while earnings per share improved 7 per cent to $6.34.

"The outlook in Quebec remains favourable and we continue to take advantage of Canada's broader economic soundness," said chief executive officer Louis Vachon, in a statement.

Provisions for credit losses, or the money banks set aside to cover bad loans, were $89-million, up from $73-million a year earlier and consistent with analysts' expectations.

Profit from personal and commercial banking rose 5 per cent to $270-million, driven by higher loan and deposit volumes even though the margin on loans narrowed slightly.

The financial markets arm delivered profit of $205-million, up 7 per cent from a year earlier, due to strong growth in revenue from global markets, which offset a decline in corporate and investment banking revenue. Wealth management profit increased 10 per cent to $130-million thanks to higher revenues from fees.

And a large increase in revenue from the bank’s Cambodian subsidiary, ABA Bank, helped push profit from the U.S. specialty finance and international division 42 per cent higher, to $78-million.

