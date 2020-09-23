 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Report on Business

Nav Canada lays off 14% of work force amid aviation collapse

Eric AtkinsTransportation Reporter
Nav Canada, the country’s air traffic controller, has laid off 720 people and is reviewing its operations at several cities due to the collapse in aviation.

Nav Canada said it will close flight information centres in Winnipeg and Halifax and monitor air traffic levels at all airports for possible further reductions as it slashes costs and services.

The job cuts amount to 14 per cent of its prepandemic work force of 5,100 people across the country, including early retirements and the elimination of temporary positions. All departments are affected, including student trainees.

Neil Wilson, chief executive officer of Nav Canada, said the non-profit company is facing the “toughest moment in its history. ...

“Nav Canada is not immune to the economic downturn and severe financial impacts the aviation industry is experiencing,” he said in a statement.

The closing Winnipeg and Halifax centres provide pilots and dispatchers with information on flight planning and weather data. These services will be available from the other six information centres, said Brian Boudreau, a spokesman for Nav Canada, which is reviewing services at several other small- and medium-sized places, including Fort McMurray, Alta., Sydney, N.S., and Saint-Jean, Que.

Nav Canada, which did not respond to an interview request, is a private, no-profit corporation that operates on fees it charges operators of airliners, helicopters and other aircraft. It guides civilian air traffic through more than 18 million square kilometres of airspace, both Canadian and oceanic.

Nav Canada said August civilian aircraft traffic in its territory - including the North Atlantic and overflight – was about half that of the same month a year earlier.

Canadian airlines suspended much of their schedules as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in March. Governments issued stay-home advisories, closed borders and imposed quarantines on travellers as part of the effort to slow the spread of the virus.

Most Canadian airlines resumed services in the summer, although Air Canada is flying at about half the usual frequency in September. Toronto’s Porter Airlines has yet to resume flying. Canada’s borders remain closed to most people, and travellers are required to self-isolate for 14 days on their return, measures the airline industry complains has deepened the industry’s job losses and financial crisis.

