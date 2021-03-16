 Skip to main content
// via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

New regulatory body for Canada’s securities industry could launch quickly, mutual fund overseer says

Clare O’HaraWealth Management Reporter
Mark Gordon, president and CEO of the Mutual Funds Dealers Association of Canada.

Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Canada’s mutual fund regulator says the creation of a new single national regulatory body for Canada’s securities industry can be implemented within 18 months.

The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada (MFDA) – a self-regulatory organization (SRO) that oversees 90 mutual fund dealers – released a more detailed timeline to its existing proposal to create a single SRO for Canada.

Currently, the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) supervises securities dealers, while the MFDA handles mutual fund dealers. The two SROs have been criticized for overlapping areas of oversight as more wealth managers serve customers who buy both mutual fund and individual securities.

As a result, the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA), an umbrella group of provincial and territorial securities commissions, launched a review in late 2019 of both regulators to consider whether to combine them and reduce regulatory overlap for companies that are registered with both.

The CSA is expected to release its recommendations in June. In response to the review, the two SROs have published conflicting proposals on how to join forces.

The MFDA proposed building a new entity from scratch that would also take over regulation of exempt market dealers, scholarship plan dealers and portfolio managers – which are currently handled by provincial securities commissions. Under IIROC’s alternative plan, the two regulators could merge in just three months by continuing to perform the same functions with little change in regulatory design, providing wealth managers with a significant reduction in overlapping regulatory costs.

Last month, Walied Soliman, the chair of the Capital Markets Modernization Taskforce – a group created by the Ontario government to review and modernize the province’s capital markets regulatory framework – said the combination of the two SRO’s was an inevitability but he hoped the process would not be “bogged down for a long time.”

Now, the MFDA is pushing back on critics who say a new organization would be too cumbersome to build, saying a redesigned new entity would be more successful rather than attempting to merge or adapt different “legacy experiences, cultures, processes and expectations with the inevitable compromises and design concessions that result from such attempts.”

“The establishment of a new SRO provides the greatest opportunity for a successful implementation process that will be the least disruptive to industry participants and most expedient to achieve in a timely and cost effective manner,” MFDA president and CEO Mark Gordon said in a statement.

The MFDA is proposing a four-stage process that would begin with the CSA appointing a designated steering committee, which would spend 18 months planning and building the new organization. The planning stages would include establishing funding plans and initiating a CEO search for the new SRO.

“For public confidence and trust to be ensured, the creation of the new single SRO must not be viewed as a simple continuation of MFDA and IIROC in a consolidated entity,” said the MFDA in its report. “Rather, a fundamentally different and new organization must be created with a new culture and new strategic regulatory partnership between the CSA, industry and the public. This will include redefining the ‘self’ in SRO to better reflect the overarching public interest objective.”

