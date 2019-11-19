Omers Ventures loses senior executive in a string of recent management changes

Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System has lost its second top venture capital managing partner in five months, the latest in a slew of personnel changes within the pension giant’s venture investing divisions since the announced departure of OMERS Ventures head John Ruffolo 14 months ago.
Sid Paquette on Tuesday told fellow staff and OMERS portfolio companies which he oversees that he would leave his position as managing partner of OMERS Ventures on Dec. 31. Mr. Paquette, who joined Mr. Ruffolo, a fellow colleague in Deloitte’s taxation department, at newly formed OMERS Ventures in 2011, declined to comment on why he was leaving or where he was heading next other than to say he was considering other opportunities. He said he would remain as an advisor and told portfolio companies he would continue to serve on their boards as a representative of OMERS for the time being.
“Having been a member of the founding team that started OMERS Ventures in 2011 I am proud of what we have accomplished together,” Mr. Paquette said in a statement to the Globe. “I am looking forward to moving into my new role as an advisor and continuing to be a part of the evolution of the organization.” Damien Steel, head of ventures for OMERS, confirmed Mr. Paquette’s departure but declined further comment.
Mr. Paquette, who oversees OMERS’ investments in some of Canada’s best-known emerging technology companies, including Hootsuite, League, Vision Critical and Vidyard, departs amid a period of big changes in the organization that used to report to Mr. Ruffolo – which comprised of OMERS Ventures and OMERS Platform Investments. Mr. Paquette follows fellow former OMERS managing partner Jim Orlando, who left this summer to manage venture capital investments for Canada’s billionaire Weston family. Other recent departures include Michael Woollatt, the former CEO of the Canadian Venture Capital and Private Equity Association, who left his job as director of strategic partnerships with OMERS Platform Investments in January after just five months for a job in Canada with US fund giant Hamilton Lane. OMERS Ventures talent director Sara Cooper left in April for a vice president role with Edmonton startup Jobber, and Paul Manias recently departed as managing director with OMERS Platform Investments, which oversees investments in new financial services and energy companies including Som Seif’s Purpose Investments. John MacKinlay, a former senior advisor with OMERS Platform Investments left last November.
In addition, a group of senior Canadian business leaders recruited by Mr. Ruffolo in 2016 to join an OMERS Ventures advisory were also informed in March by Mr. Steel that their services were no longer required. The group – including former BlackBerry co-CEO Jim Balsillie, Shopify chief operating officer Harley Finkelstein, Ceridian HCM CEO David Ossip and Canaccord Genuity chairman David Kassie – were told by email OMERS would be “shifting gears slightly” from one advisory board to “multiple advisory councils consisting of professionals from similar disciplines” including one for chief technology officers, according to a copy obtained by the Globe.
Meanwhile, a slew of newcomers have arrived in recent months, including venture capitalist Laura Lenz, who joined last week to oversee Canadian investments for OMERS Ventures, two partners located in London – Harry Briggs and Tara Reeves – who are investing the pension giant’s first European venture fund, and Bay Area-based Michael Yang. Mark Shulgan joined as head of OMERS Growth Equity in September 2018, and has overseen the pension fund giant’s investments this fall in two of Canada’s most promising later-stage “scaleups” TouchBistro Inc. and Coveo Solutions Inc.
News of Mr. Paquette’s departure was met by disappointment by his investee companies, but also relief that he would remain on their boards. “In the span of 20 years, 4 companies, Sid's been one of the best partners/directors I've had,” said serial entrepreneur Michael Serbinis, whose latest venture, health technology company, League, received early investment support from Mr. Paquette and OMERS. “I look forward to continue to work with him. His departure no doubt makes the job of rebuilding OV a greater challenge.”
Jason Smith, cofounder of Vancouver-based competitive intelligence software provider Klue, said Mr. Paquette “has been phenomenally supportive. He’s been an excellent resource and an avid supporter of the company since the early days. It’s a big loss for OMERS.”
The recent changes come in advance of an expected announcement by OMERS concerning its next Canadian fund. It’s not known if it will continue to draw investment from outside investors as it did for its previous $300-million fund which closed in 2017, supported by four of the Canada’s six largest banks, Sun Life Financial and US fund giant Wafra Group.
OMERS was one of the first institutional investors in Canada to return to the depleted Canadian venture capital market following the 2008-09 financial crisis under the leadership of Mr. Ruffolo, who was recruited by then-OMERS CEO Michael Nobrega to help revitalize Canada’s early-stage technology scene. Several institutional investors have since followed suit, including Power Corp. of Canada, the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Quebec, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.