Onex posts $515-million profit as rebound from pandemic setbacks continues

Andrew Willis
Asset manager Onex Corp. continued to come back strong from pandemic-related setbacks, posting a US$515-million profit in the most recent quarter after losing US$1.1-billion in the first quarter of the year.

Toronto-based Onex announced on Friday that the value of its private equity investments increased by 14 per cent in the last three months and are up 9 per cent, year to date. The company’s US$38-billion of assets under management includes a US$265-million investment in WestJet Airlines Ltd.

“Building on our portfolio improvements last quarter, we continue to demonstrate increased momentum in our private equity and credit portfolios, resulting in a very good quarter for Onex,” said Gerry Schwartz, Onex’s founder and chief executive.

After the pandemic hit North America in March, Onex spent several months working with the companies it owns and building the team that runs its credit market portfolios to ensure they could weather an economic downturn. In recent months, Mr. Schwartz and his team put capital to work.

Onex made three significant investments in the most recent quarter, including a US$725-million commitment by the company and its funds to Atlanta-based OneDigital, a leading U.S. provider of employee benefits, insurance and retirement services. Onex also spent US$444-million over the first 10 months of this year buying back 9.8 million of its own shares.

In the three months ended Sept. 30, Onex earned a US$492-million profit on investments and US$23-million from its asset and wealth management holdings, which include fund manager Gluskin Sheff.

