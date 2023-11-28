Open this photo in gallery: “This divestiture will better position us to move with more speed in higher organic growth areas such as cloud capabilities and AI, strengthens our balance sheet to achieve our delivering targets ahead of schedule and returns the company to capital flexibility,” said Open Text CEO Mark Barrenechea, seen here in 2019, in a statement.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Serial technology company acquirer Open Text Corp. has made a rare divestiture, selling off a mainframe business it acquired earlier this year in its US$5.8-million purchase of Micro Focus.

The Waterloo, Ont. information management software company said Tuesday it would sell Micro Focus’ 750-person application modernization and connectivity unit for US$2.275-million before taxes and fees to Rocket Software Inc., which is owned by Bain Capital. The deal value amounts to 4.6 times the unit’s 2023 revenue and 8.3 times its adjusted operating earnings, using the proceeds to improve its financial position and focus on its cloud and artificial intelligence businesses.

“This divestiture will better position us to move with more speed in higher organic growth areas such as cloud capabilities and AI, strengthens our balance sheet to achieve our delivering targets ahead of schedule and returns the company to capital flexibility,” said Open Text CEO and chief technology officer Mark Barrenechea in a statement.

Open Text said the deal, expected to bring in US$2-billion in net proceeds, wouldn’t affect its 2024 financial targets, and that it expected the deal to close in its fiscal fourth quarter ending next June 30. With the debt paydown from the proceeds, Open Text will cut its annual interest costs to about US$400-million from about US$550-million.

Goldman Saches advised Open Text, with Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP providing legal advice. Waltham, Mass-based Rocket was advised by RBC Capital Markets, Barclays Capital, Deutsche Bank Securities and UBS Securities. Those banks and several others are providing the debt financing for the deal.

