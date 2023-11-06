Open this photo in gallery: A weed plant grows inside the Organigram facility in Moncton on Oct. 12, 2019.John Morris/The Globe and Mail

Organigram Holding Inc.’s shares surged 30 per cent Monday morning after the company announced a $124-million investment from a British tobacco giant, which it will use in part to create a new strategic innovation fund.

BT DE Investments Inc., a subsidiary of British American Tobacco (BAT), will be issued 38 million shares at a price of $3.22 per share in three tranches, about double what the shares were trading at the end of the previous close on Friday at $1.59 per share.

The investment brings BAT’s common voting share ownership 30 per cent and overall equity interest to 45 per cent (including preferred shares). BAT has made a number of investments in Organigram since 2021, when it acquired 20 per cent of the company’s equity.

Of the total investment, Organigram said it will use $83-million of the investment to create “Jupiter,” a strategic fund designed to expand its geographic footprint outside of Canada. The rest will be used for general corporate purposes, the company said in a press release Monday morning.

Royal Bank of Canada analyst Douglas Miehm called the transaction a positive for the cannabis company.

“In our view, this partnership strengthens OGI’s strategic and financial positioning for product development and geographical expansion,” Mr. Miehm in a note to investors Monday morning.

BAT’s investment is the latest in a number of major plays made by tobacco companies aiming to diversify into pot products and find efficiencies in manufacturing and distribution.

In 2018, U.S. cigarette maker Altria Group, Inc. bought a 45-per-cent stake in Cronos Group for $2.4-billion, with the option to invest a further $1.4-billion for a further 10 per cent. But last year, the Altria let its warrants expire and in July, the company said it was exploring options to sell its Cronos stake.

In 2019, British tobacco manufacturer Imperial Brands plc invested $123-million in Auxly Cannabis Group Inc., giving the Vancouver pot company licences to its vaping technology. In July, the companies agreed to extend the debenture by two years to 2026.

Five years after federal legalization, the Canadian pot sector continues to struggle. Organigram’s stock started the day Monday down 66 per cent from the beginning of the year. In its latest quarter reported in July, the company posted a $120-million net loss, most of which it attributed to a $191-million writedown of its goodwill, property, plants and equipment.

Tilray Brands Inc. and Canopy Growth Corp., two other large cannabis producers, were down 31 per cent and 73 per cent from the beginning of the year, respectively, as of Monday morning.

More broadly, the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences ETF, which includes a basket of North American cannabis stocks, is down about 30 per cent since the beginning of 2023, and by nearly 67 per cent since the start of last year, according to Alberta-based financial services company ATB Financial.

In a survey of 23 Canadian and U.S. and Canadian institutions conducted in October, ATB found that the majority were bearish on Canadian cannabis retailers and producers, and have either reduced or kept their net exposure unchanged over the past six months.

However, ATB found that investors are more positive about the U.S. pot market, given hopes that cannabis will be reclassified from Schedule I to Schedule III in the next 18 months. Doing so would mean the drug is still federally illegal, but would be a step toward full legalization.