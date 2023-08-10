Open this photo in gallery: Pumpjacks draw out oil and gas from well heads near Calgary, Alta., Friday, April 28, 2023.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Ottawa is downplaying the demands that its new rules to restrict the use of fossil fuels in electricity generation will place on power utilities, as it attempts to quell mounting backlash from Western provinces that produce and rely on natural gas.

Announcing the long-awaited details of the proposed Clean Electricity Regulations on Thursday morning, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault emphasized that the government intends to provide flexible compliance options – including by allowing continued use of fossil fuels at times of peak energy demand, and by grandfathering existing gas-fueled power plants.

“I would say that these regulations have been carefully designed following intense consultations to maximize the reduction of carbon pollution, while still providing a reliable, affordable grid,” Mr. Guilbeault said, contending that they will “ensure flexibility” and provide “lots of time for electricity systems across the country to adjust.”

The new regulations will impose a cap starting in 2035 on greenhouse gas emissions for each large generating facility, which is being proposed at a level – 30 tons per gigawatt hour – that would allow gas plants with carbon capture technology to keep operating, but those that lack it to wind down operations.

However, Mr. Guilbeault specified on Thursday that power plants which are already operational by 2025, when the regulation is to come into effect, would be exempt from that cap for 20 years from the date when they were commissioned. That means that some gas plants without carbon capture could keep operating well into the 2040s.

And regardless of when gas plants were built, the rules would allow them to keep operating for up to 450 hours per year – a response to concerns about power shortages when demand is at its highest, as well as around the variability of wind and solar power on which grids will be increasingly expected to rely.

The government also emphasized that the regulations will be “technology neutral,” meaning that they will not reward or punish certain types of non-emitting power – including nuclear and hydro, in addition to newer forms of renewables – compared to others.

The rules stand to have a much greater impact on provinces where fossil fuels are currently a major part of the electricity supply mix – especially Saskatchewan, Alberta and Nova Scotia – than others where they play a lesser or non-existent role, mostly because of comparatively abundant hydroelectricity.

However, there is also federal concern about provinces such as Ontario upping their fossil-fuel reliance in response to power demand that is projected to at least double in the coming decades, during widespread electrification of transportation, buildings and industry.

Leading up to the announcement, as it was developing the regulations, Ottawa signaled that the primary objective was to discourage investments in new unabated gas power plants, which would be uneconomical given the short span to earn back capital investments before the restrictions take effect. And it repeatedly signaled that it was not aiming to force abrupt shutdowns of existing facilities.

Nevertheless, the premiers of Alberta and Saskatchewan already railed against Ottawa before seeing the regulations, insisting that aiming for a net-zero emissions grid starting in 2035 was impossible, and slamming Ottawa for rules they said would quash use of their abundant natural gas reserves.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, for example, said on the weekend that federal policies would prohibit the province from adding any natural gas to the electricity grid, including natural-gas backup generation plants. Her government also last week announced a six-month moratorium on development of wind and solar projects, which Ms. Smith framed partly as a response to federal heavy-handedness.

While the federal government aims to disprove those complaints, it is already coming under criticism from some environmental groups for the draft regulations being too lax.

Stephen Thomas, the clean energy manager at the David Suzuki Foundation, said on Thursday that the proposed rules underscore the oil-and-gas industry’s efforts to dilute climate action.

“These regulations as written will allow more fossil fuels to be built and continue to supply electricity on the grid,” Mr. Thomas said in a statement.

“This area of the policy will need much improvement before the regulations are finalized.”

Such debates will now play out during a consultation period that Ottawa has set aside until early November, which the government – in keeping with its flexibility theme – indicated on Thursday could yet lead to significant changes to the regulations before they are finalized.