Pressure mounts on Parkland to consider sale

Another shareholder is urging Calgary-based fuel retailer Parkland Corp. to put itself up for sale.

New York-based hedge fund Engine Capital LP sent a letter to the company’s board of directors on Wednesday “to express our support for Simpson Oil Limited’s recent public request for a strategic review at Parkland.” Simpson Oil, which is Parkland’s largest shareholder with a 19.7-per-cent ownership stake, called last week for the company to consider “new ownership” in what represents the latest salvo in a months-long governance dispute between the company and its most prominent investor.

Parkland rejected Simpson’s call for a potential sale in a statement earlier this week that said a strategic review was unnecessary. Engine, which owns roughly 2.5 per cent of Parkland and had previously led an activist campaign to convince the company to cut costs and sell assets, said “Parkland has failed as a public company.”

“We believe a sale of the company (in one or multiple transactions) is likely to result in a transaction at a price that is superior to the present value of the current strategic plan,” Engine said. “Parkland has simply not been able to achieve a proper valuation in the public markets.”

