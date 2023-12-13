Pembina Pipeline PPL-T said on Wednesday it would buy Enbridge’s ENB-T interests in the Alliance Pipeline, Aux Sable and NRGreen joint ventures for $3.1 billion.

Alliance delivers liquids rich natural gas sourced in Northeast B.C., Northwest Alberta and the Bakken region to Chicago.

Aux Sable operates NGL extraction and fractionation facilities in both Canada and the U.S., with extraction rights on Alliance, offering connectivity to key U.S. natural gas liquids hubs.

Pembina said the deals are expected to be completed in the first half of 2024.