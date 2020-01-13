 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Personal insolvency filings over 12 months increased 8.9 per cent in November

Toronto
The Canadian Press
A national association of insolvency and restructuring professionals expects personal insolvencies will grow in 2020 after the rate of filings increased 8.9 per cent in November over the same 12-month period the previous year.

The Canadian Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Professionals says the number of people struggling with debt in November is “just the tip of the iceberg.”

Association board member Andre Bolduc says most people wait until they’ve reached the breaking point before seeking help, making it harder for them to dig their way out.

The Office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcy says almost 136,000 Canadians became insolvent over the 12-month period, up from 125,000 in the prior year.

However, the number of personal filings in November was 10 per cent lower than in October at 11,821.

Filings in the 12-month period were up the most in Ontario, followed by Newfoundland and Labrador, Alberta and Manitoba. Saskatchewan had the lowest percentage increase in filings, followed by Quebec.

While the number of proposals across the country grew 17.4 per cent to 81,639, the number of bankruptcies decreased 1.9 per cent to 54,344.

