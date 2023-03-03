The organizers: Justin Havre & Associates

The pitch: Raising $225,000

The cause: the Alberta Children’s Hospital, Legacy Place Society and Calgary Children’s Foundation

Justin Havre has been involved in the Calgary real estate market for nearly 20 years and he has been among the industry’s leading innovators.

He started his real estate service in 2005 and joined the Re/Max First Group in 2014. Since then, Mr. Havre and his 60 agents have turned their attention to fundraising through Re/Max’s Children’s Miracle Network. Re/Max agents are encouraged to donate a portion of their income from home sales to support children’s hospitals in their region.

Last year Justin Havre & Associates topped all Re/Max teams in Canada by raising $225,000. The contributions went to three Alberta charities; the Alberta Children’s Hospital; the Legacy Place Society, which offers support programs for first responders; and the Calgary Children’s Foundation and its services for at-risk kids.

Since 2014, the firm has raised $1-million for various charities.

The company’s agents also spent 180 hours last year doing volunteer work at the Calgary Drop-in Centre, which offers a variety of services to homeless people.

“We’re very fortunate to be able to obviously, serve and work in the community, and also give back to the community as well, which I think is incredibly important,” said Mr. Havre who immigrated to Canada from Norway as a teenager. “And we’re just very grateful that we have the ability to give back to the people in our communities, because these organizations do support people in need in our community.”