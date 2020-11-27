Pitching in: Gay Men for a Cause donate $10,000 to different charities every three months

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Pitching in: Gay Men for a Cause donate $10,000 to different charities every three months

Paul WaldieEurope Correspondent
For Subscribers
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The organizer: Ken Haycock

The pitch: Creating 100 Gay Men for a Cause

A couple of years ago Ken Haycock saw a story on Facebook about a group of women who met four times a year to distribute $100 each to a selected charity.

Story continues below advertisement

The group – called 100 Women Who Care – intrigued Mr. Haycock and he decided to create something similar called 100 Gay Men for a Cause. He reached out to the Vancouver Foundation and set up a $10,000 endowment, funding it with $1,000 from himself and nine other people. They rounded up about 100 members who each chip in $100 every quarter.

The group meets once every three months or so to hear pitches from three charities. They vote on where the $10,000 from that meeting should go. The charity with the most votes receives $8,000 and the other two get $1,000 each. So far, the organization has helped nearly 30 charities involved in health care, education, the arts and refugees. All of the money is administered by the Vancouver Foundation, which also handles the tax receipts.

“It serves a community that doesn’t get much profile,” Mr. Haycock said from his home in Vancouver. Several members have volunteered with some of the charities or contributed more money privately.

Interest in the group has increased steadily and there are now different levels of membership – founders who give $100 a month and rainbow circle members who donate $50 a month. They’ve also struck partnerships with about a dozen businesses that help offset expenses. And Mr. Haycock is launching a separate appeal to double the endowment to $20,000.

The group has had to hold meetings online since the start of the pandemic, although some gatherings have been held in COVID-safe restaurants. “I’ve had inquires from New York, from Victoria from San Francisco about establishing other groups similar to ours,” he said. “It’s all very exciting.”


Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies