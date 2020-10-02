Pitching in: Halifax high-school student partners with Red Cross to raise money for Beirut

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Pitching in: Halifax high-school student partners with Red Cross to raise money for Beirut

Paul WaldieEurope Correspondent
For Subscribers
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Halifax Grade 12 student Jaden Lawen raised $104,000 for the Canadian Red Cross to go towards the relief efforts in Beruit.

The Globe and Mail

The organizer: Jaden Lawen

The pitch: Raising $104,000 for relief efforts in Beirut

When Jaden Lawen heard about the explosion in Beirut’s port, he immediately thought about his many friends and relatives who live in Lebanon.

Story continues below advertisement

The blast happened on Aug. 4 when 2,750 tonnes of improperly stored ammonium nitrate detonated. Nearly 200 people died and thousands were injured.

“I am Lebanese and I do have quite a connection to Beirut,” said Mr. Lawen, a Grade 12 student at Sacred Heart School of Halifax. “I go there every summer and I have a lot of family and friends who are there.”

After seeing so much media coverage of the explosion, Mr. Lawen decided he had to try and do something. “People were posting on Instagram 'pray for Lebanon’; I thought there must be something more I can do.”

He partnered with the Canadian Red Cross and began asking for donations online. He also created a website – Halifax to Beirut with Love – with photographs of friends affected by the blast. “My wish was to be on the ground helping with my bare hands in whatever capacity I could, however, this was not possible due to the global pandemic,” he wrote on the site.

His initial goal was to raise $20,000, but he met that target within 48 hours. He’s now raised $104,000 and money is still pouring in. All of the donations are made through the Canadian Red Cross, which makes them eligible for tax receipts. “I was getting calls left and right,” he said. “I got donations from across Canada, the U.S. and Australia.”

Mr. Lawen is no stranger to taking on leadership roles. He’s head boy at Sacred Heart and president of a youth group at at the Saint Antonios Antiochian Orthodox Church.

The explosion left him feeling helpless at first, but the fundraising campaign has given him and others a chance to contribute. And he has been thrilled at the response. “It has gone further than I ever expected,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement


Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies