 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Report on Business

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Pitching in: Supporting health care projects in Africa

Paul WaldieEurope Correspondent
For Subscribers
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Gillian Morantz, left, and Adrian Schauer in Kenya in 2011.

Handout

The organizers: Adrian Schauer and Gillian Morantz

The pitch: creating the Madiro Fund

The cause: to fund health care programs in Africa

Story continues below advertisement

When Adrian Schauer proposed to his fiancée Gillian Morantz in 2011, he didn’t offer her a traditional engagement ring. Instead, he vowed to create a charitable foundation and wrote out a $25,000 cheque to get it started.

“She still said ‘Yes,’ ” Mr. Schauer recalled from the couple’s home in Montreal.

Mr. Schauer, a technology entrepreneur, and Dr. Morantz, an assistant professor of pediatrics at McGill University, created the foundation and launched the Madiro Fund in 2012 to support health care projects in Africa. They contributed $250,000 over several years and partnered on a couple of projects with the global health programs at the University of Toronto and McGill. “It was good and we generated some papers and some interesting research. But it didn’t really feel like the impact we were looking for,” Mr. Schauer said.

Last month Mr. Schauer’s health care company, AlayaCare, raised $225-million through a financing. Mr. Schauer sold $11-million worth of company shares and donated $10-million to the foundation to relaunch the Madiro Fund. “That was at a scale now where we could try and really do something meaningful,” he said.

To help manage Madiro they brought in James Fraser, who founded Dignitas International, which developed life-saving HIV and tuberculosis treatment in hard to reach communities. “There’s no shortage of innovative programs, but the hard part is getting them to scale and ideally getting them to sustainability,” Mr. Schauer said.

One of their first projects is with a social enterprise in the Netherlands called Healthy Entrepreneurs, which works in several countries in Africa. The organization trains people to become local health care providers and provides them with technological and product support. Madiro is helping expand the program to more communities and potentially to deliver COVID-19 vaccinations.

Mr. Schauer and Dr. Morantz, both 42, are exploring further ideas and they hope to travel to Africa once the pandemic recedes to look for more projects. Working on Madiro “is the most exciting part of my week now,” Mr. Schauer said. “It’s really, really rewarding.”

Story continues below advertisement

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies