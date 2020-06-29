 Skip to main content
Porter Airlines extends suspension of flights until end of August

The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Porter Airline plane flies over parked Porter craft, as its about to land at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport on March 18, 2020.

Fred Lum/the Globe and Mail

Porter Airlines is extending the suspension of all its flights until the end of August.

The airline had previously planned to resume flying on July 29.

Porter chief executive Michael Deluce says the ability to successfully relaunch service is directly tied to the lifting of travel restrictions.

He adds that Porter believes it is getting closer to a time when people can travel more freely and the airline is optimistic that key border closures and mandatory quarantines will begin easing.

The airline is waiving change and cancellation fees on all fares booked between today and Aug. 31.

Porter stopped flying on March 21 as travel restrictions due to the pandemic ramped up and caused a sharp drop in demand.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

