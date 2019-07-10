Postmedia cuts third-quarter loss in half but decline in print revenues offsets digital gain

Postmedia Network Canada Corp. says its third-quarter loss was cut in about half to $7.7-million as growth in digital revenue partly offset continued declines in its print business.

The owner of the National Post and other newspapers says it had $157.1-million in total revenue for the quarter ended May 31, including $32.9-million from its digital businesses, which was up 10.1 per cent from a year earlier.

That compares to total revenue of $171-million in the same quarter last year, and a net loss of $15.5-million.

This year’s third-quarter loss amounted to eight cents per share, compared with 17 cents per share during the comparable period last year.

Revenue from print advertising was down 17.6 per cent to $64.8-million, from $78.6-million in the 2018 third quarter, while print circulation revenue fell 6.3 per cent to $51.4-million from $54.8-million a year earlier.

Last year’s loss included an impairment charge and higher restructuring expenses, partially offset by a tax recovery. This year’s third quarter included a gain on derivative financial instruments, partially offset by a higher currency loss.

