 Skip to main content

Report on Business Postmedia cuts third-quarter loss in half but decline in print revenues offsets digital gain

Subscribe
Register
My account
My account
AdChoices

Postmedia cuts third-quarter loss in half but decline in print revenues offsets digital gain

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Comments

Postmedia Network Canada Corp. says its third-quarter loss was cut in about half to $7.7-million as growth in digital revenue partly offset continued declines in its print business.

The owner of the National Post and other newspapers says it had $157.1-million in total revenue for the quarter ended May 31, including $32.9-million from its digital businesses, which was up 10.1 per cent from a year earlier.

That compares to total revenue of $171-million in the same quarter last year, and a net loss of $15.5-million.

Story continues below advertisement

This year’s third-quarter loss amounted to eight cents per share, compared with 17 cents per share during the comparable period last year.

Revenue from print advertising was down 17.6 per cent to $64.8-million, from $78.6-million in the 2018 third quarter, while print circulation revenue fell 6.3 per cent to $51.4-million from $54.8-million a year earlier.

Last year’s loss included an impairment charge and higher restructuring expenses, partially offset by a tax recovery. This year’s third quarter included a gain on derivative financial instruments, partially offset by a higher currency loss.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter