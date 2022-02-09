People stand while vehicles block the route leading from the Ambassador Bridge, linking Detroit and Windsor, as truckers and their supporters continue to protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, in Windsor, Ontario, Canada Feb. 9, 2022.CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

Police are not removing the protesters blocking Canada’s busiest border crossing because the action could lead to violence, said Drew Dilkens, mayor of Windsor, Ont.

The Ambassador Bridge to Detroit, which carries about one quarter of Canada’s trade with the United States, has been blocked by protesters and their vehicles for 48 hours, halting the flow of about $450-million in goods between the countries.

Similar occupations by people protesting pandemic restrictions are gripping downtown Ottawa and the border crossing at Coutts, Alta. On Wednesday, demonstrators parked trucks and farm tractors near the Blue Water Bridge at Sarnia, Ont., causing a delay of 4.5 hours to enter the United States, according to Canada Border Services Agency.

Mr. Dilkens and Windsor police chief Pam Mizuno told reporters on Wednesday they are trying to negotiate with the protesters, but are having trouble identifying leaders with whom to talk. Mr. Dilkens said he has had many calls from area residents and businesses demanding the protesters be forcibly removed, but “such action may inflame the situation and cause more folks to come and join the protest,” he said.

“Police are doing what’s right by taking a moderate approach,” Mr. Dilkens said at a news conference.

Ms. Mizuno declined to outline the tactical plan to clear the protest, which on Wednesday included 50 to 75 vehicles and 100 people. She said police issued four tickets on Monday for “moving violations.”

“Our goal is to open all lanes of traffic … and to do that we are taking a diplomatic approach,” Ms. Mizuno said.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said the blockades put supply chains, food supplies and manufacturers at risk and called for them to end. “This is an illegal economic blockade against the people of Ontario and against all Canadians,” Mr. Alghabra said.

As a growing number of business groups complained about the loss of the most important link to Canada’s biggest trading partner, Mr. Dilkens said he is seeking additional resources from the federal and provincial governments, and supports the Windsor police’s “moderate approach.”

“You have a number of people who are … part of the protest group who have openly stated … they feel such a passion for this particular cause that they are willing to die for it,” Mr. Dilkens said. “If you have people who hold that sentiment, the situation can escalate and get very dangerous for police and those members of the public in very short order. It’s fair to say we don’t want to see anyone get hurt.”

Southern Ontario is home to Canada’s auto industry, which employs more than 100,000 people, in addition to a large food and beverage sector, which is Canada’s largest employer.

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said some auto manufacturers may need to shut down production as early as Wednesday afternoon because the parts they need are stuck on the other side of the bridge. He called the protests illegal and said his message to the people involved was that: “you are hurting Canadians and you are not above the law.”

Brian Kingston CVMA, head of the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers’ Association, which represents the domestic manufacturing operations of Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co. and Stellantis NV, said all levels of government must collaborate to end the border blockades.

“Given the integrated nature of the industry, every hour you have this border closed has an impact on the supply chains,” Mr. Kingston said phone. “This can’t be allowed to persist. The blockades need to be removed.”

Chris Conway, head of Food and Beverage Ontario, which represents hundreds of manufactures, said the loss of key export routes comes after two years of disruptions related to the pandemic – labour and raw material shortages and soaring shipping expenses. The B.C. floods in the fall also halted movement of meat and produce from the west. “This is the latest in a series of shocks,” Mr. Conway said.

As food producers are forced to halt production or cannot reach stores and distribution centres, shoppers will feel the impact shortly, he said.

“It will affect consumers,” Mr. Conway said. “They will go to the store and there will be stuff missing, and it will be more expensive.”

Mr. Dilkens said the loss of the Ambassador Bridge has prevented people who commute to work across the border, and said he is worried about the damage to Canada’s reputation as a dependable place in which to run a business. “Every hour this protest continues, our community hurts,” he said.