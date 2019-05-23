RBC, TD beat estimates with solid earnings, shares move in opposite directions

Royal Bank of Canada and Toronto-Dominion Bank reported solid earnings for the second quarter, helping to dial down concerns that Canada’s banking sector is set to stagnate – or worse, face serious challenges.
The two banks are Canada’s largest lenders, and they both beat their earnings expectations. The results should give investors some confidence after Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce slashed its profit outlook for the full-year on Wednesday and noted that it now expects little-to-no earnings growth in fiscal 2019.
TD, meanwhile, made a record $3.2-billion in the second quarter, 8.8 per cent more than the same period in 2018. After adjusting for one-time items, TD’s profit amounted to $1.75 per share, beating analysts’ consensus estimate of $1.68 per share.
RBC made $3.2-billion, its second-highest profit on record, and 5.6 per cent more than during the same period in 2018. After adjusting for one-time items, RBC made $2.23 per share, slightly beating analysts’ consensus estimate of $2.21 per share.
For both lenders, slower growth in their dominant Canadian banking divisions was offset by strength in other units, such as capital markets. Yet their market performance early Thursday has been divergent. RBC’s shares slipped two per cent, while TD’s stock is up 1.8 per cent.
Although the trading performance suggests investors are more encouraged by TD’s earnings, the bank’s stock had struggled of late. Earlier this year TD reported a weak first quarter profit, including a rare loss in its wholesale banking arm, and largely because of that its shares had underperformed rival banks' by about 1.3 percentage points in calendar 2019.
RBC’s latest earnings also beat estimates because of some potentially one-time items, such as a lower tax rate and a sudden surge in revenues from fixed-income, currency and commodity trading.
While RBC’s shares are down on Thursday, they are still up 10.4 per cent year-to-date and have regained all of the ground lost during the broad market correction in the fall of 2018.
“Although segmented earnings were mixed, we view RBC’s underlying fundamentals as strong and deserving of a premium valuation multiple to peers,” Canaccord Genuity analyst Scott Chan wrote in a note to clients.
RBC’s profit from Canadian banking climbed 2.8 per cent in the second quarter to $1.5-billion, marking slower growth for the division that generates roughly 45 per cent of total profit. Residential mortgage lending grew at a healthy 5.2 per cent over the second quarter of 2018.
However, net income from wealth management jumped 8.9 per cent year-over-year to $585-million and earnings from capital markets popped 16.7 per cent to $776-million, buoyed by interest rate and credit trading.
Overall, total expense growth of 7.9 per cent was a drag on the bank’s earnings. But RBC is adamant that it has been intentionally spending while revenues are growing to prepare for the future.
“We’ve gotten ahead of the curve on a number of large programs,” chief executive officer Dave McKay said on a conference call. Spending initiatives include building out the bank’s mobile banking capabilities and upgrading capital markets trading platforms. “We tied a lot of the [expense] increase to the revenue tailwinds from interest rate increases.”
Looking forward, RBC expects to slow its expense growth to the low-single-digits because much of the heavy lifting is over.
TD also reported muted growth its is dominant Canadian banking division, with profit rising 0.9 per cent. The division's expenses rose 11 per cent while its revenue climbed 8.1 per cent. Residential mortgage lending grew, but by only 1.8 per cent over the second quarter of 2018.
TD’s U.S. retail bank saw 13.6 per cent profit growth in U.S. dollars, to US$753-million, while wholesale banking rebounded after a rough first quarter --though the unit’s $221-million profit was still 17 per cent lower than the year prior.