Report ranks WestJet as the most punctual airline in Canada

Open this photo in gallery A WestJet plane passes over an Air Canada plane at the Calgary Airport on May 10, 2018. Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

A travel data provider ranks WestJet Airlines Ltd. as the most punctual airline in Canada.

OAG’s annual report regarding on-time performance says the Calgary-based carrier placed sixth among carriers in North America last year.

The report also lists WestJet at No. 15 among low-cost carriers worldwide with 79 per cent of its flights arriving on-time.

Air Canada squeaked into the so-called punctuality league, placing 20th among “mega airlines” behind the big four U.S. carriers as well as British Airways, Lufthansa, and Air China.

The report says the Toronto-based airline’s on-time performance was 66 per cent.

Calgary and Edmonton were the only Canadian airports to reach the top 20 for on-time performance, placing 17th and 20th in the large and medium categories, respectively.

