The parent company of Tim Hortons is buying its largest Burger King franchisee in the United States, a US$1-billion deal intended to accelerate its turnaround plan for the chain.

Toronto-based Restaurant Brands International Inc. QSR-T announced on Tuesday that it had agreed to acquire Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc., a publicly-traded company that operates 1,022 Burger King locations in the U.S., mostly in the northeastern states. Carrols is also a franchisee for 60 locations in RBI’s Popeyes chain.

Some large Burger King franchisees have been struggling: last year, three major operators filed for bankruptcy protection in the U.S., and others closed restaurants as operators faced sales and profit challenges, and were affected by inflation and rising labour costs.

RBI is spending a similar amount on the Carrols TAST-Q locations as it did to acquire the Firehouse Subs chain in 2021. Carrols is one of the largest RBI franchisees in the world.

The deal represents a strategic shift for a large part of RBI’s U.S. business: the company plans to speed up the remodelling of Carrols’ Burger King restaurants over the next five years under corporate ownership, and then plans to refranchise most of the restaurants in smaller groups to a number of new or existing owners. RBI will also keep “a couple of hundred” locations under corporate ownership.

The remodels will represent a roughly US$500-million investment, and will be funded by Carrols’ operating cash flow. Roughly 600 of the group’s restaurants are in need of renovations, according to the company.

In 2022, RBI announced a US$400-million plan it called Reclaim the Flame, to turn around the lagging U.S. business. The goal of the plan was to boost lagging sales growth at Burger King, and included spending on marketing as well as restaurant remodels and relocations. The chain has also been upgrading technology and equipment.

“We are going to rapidly remodel these restaurants over the next five years or so and put them back into the hands of motivated, local franchisees to create amazing experiences for our guests,” Tom Curtis, president of Burger King in the U.S. and Canada, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The all-cash transaction will see RBI acquire all the Carrols shares it does not already own for US$9.55 per share. The parent company and its affiliates currently hold roughly 15 per cent of Carrols outstanding equity. The price represents a 13.4 per cent premium on the closing price of Carrols shares at the end of last week. The agreement includes a 30-day go-shop period, during which Carrols may seek alternative proposals for the business. RBI will finance the deal with cash on hand and term loan debt.

Pending shareholder approval, RBI expects the transaction to close in its second quarter of 2024, which ends on June 30.