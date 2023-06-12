Rio Tinto PLC RTPPF is investing $1.4-billion to expand its aluminum manufacturing operations in Saguenay, Que., breathing new life into the site after years of delays.

The Anglo-Australian mining giant said Monday it will build out a smelter that uses low-carbon AP60 technology at its Complexe Jonquière site, adding 96 new pots to the existing 38 and increasing capacity to about 220,000 metric tonnes of primary aluminum per year. Pots are deep shells lined with carbon and insulating bricks in which aluminum is made through electrolysis.

“What we are trying to do here today is really about future-proofing for decades our business,” Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm said during a news conference held in Saguenay. He called the investment the “most significant” by any western aluminum maker in more than a decade.

Pressure to cut greenhouse gas emissions has prompted Rio, Alcoa Corp. and other aluminum manufacturers to launch a raft of products with lower carbon emissions. The Canadian government has been involved in such efforts. It has invested in the ELYSIS technology pioneered by Alcoa and Rio Tinto that eliminates all carbon dioxide emissions altogether and replaces them with oxygen.

“This announcement brings us one step closer to the deployment of the first ELYSIS pots, which will make Quebec the leader in greenhouse gas-free aluminum production,” Pierre Fitzgibbon, Quebec’s minister of economy, innovation and energy, said in a statement.

The Quebec government said it would offer the company a loan worth $150-million for the project, which is forgivable if Rio Tinto maintains employment and investment levels. The company will pay an electricity rate to power the new facilities that’s similar to the “L rate” paid by industrial users, the government said.

Quebec is the world’s fourth largest jurisdiction for aluminum capacity. Roughly 90 per cent of Canada’s aluminum production and 70 per cent of North American output of the metal is located in the province.

Construction of the expanded operation will run over two and a half years and the smelter should be fully operational by the end of 2026, Rio Tinto said. The project will generate up to 1,000 jobs during the peak of construction, with another 100 jobs maintained once it’s complete, the company said.

Rio Tinto said it will gradually close the pot rooms at its aging Arvida smelter on the same site as it increases output for the AP60 smelter. The company said it will add another 30,000 tonnes of new capacity with the launch of a previously-announced recycling facility at the Arvida site.

The life of the Arvida smelter, opened in 1926, has been repeatedly extended in recent decades as the Quebec government reissued its operating permits even though the smelter belches out pollutants that far exceed provincial norms. The facility’s current permit expires at the end of 2025.

Rio Tinto, which took over the smelter by way of its 2007 acquisition of Alcan Inc., has been under intense pressure from local politicians, workers and environmentalists to replace it with a bigger, more modern and cleaner facility. The company had previously said it expects to make a decision this year after repeated delays.

Alcan wanted to close the Arvida smelter and replace it with a modern smelter with twice the production capacity by 2015. But Rio Tinto never made good on that promise, and Monday’s announcement appears to fall significantly short of the kind of output Alcan had originally envisioned for the upgraded facility.

With reports from Konrad Yakabuski and Reuters