Rogers Communications Inc. RCI-B-T saw its fourth-quarter profit decline by 35 per cent to $328-million, while its revenue rose 28 per cent to $5.34-billion.

The profit for the three-month period ended Dec. 31 amounted to 62 cents per share, down 38 per cent from $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year.

The Toronto-based telecom giant attributed the lower profit to higher depreciation and amortization on assets it acquired when it took over Shaw Communications Inc., higher financing costs and higher restructuring, acquisition and other costs, primarily due to the takeover and integration of Shaw.

After adjusting for some of those items, the Toronto-based telecom giant had $630-million of profit, up 14 per cent from a year ago.

The adjusted profit amounted to $1.19 per share, surpassing analyst expectations of $1.12 per share for adjusted earnings and revenue of $5.27-billion, according to the consensus estimate from S&P Capital IQ.

Rogers added 184,000 net new postpaid wireless customers during the quarter, down 9 per cent from a year ago when it added 193,000 net new subscribers. (Postpaid customers are billed at the end of the month for the services they used, versus prepaid customers, who pay upfront for wireless services.)

Churn – the rate of customer turnover on a monthly basis – in the telecom’s postpaid subscriber base increased to 1.67 per cent, from 1.24 per cent during the fourth quarter of 2022.

On a net basis, the telecom lost 73,000 prepaid customers, compared to a net loss of 7,000 a year ago.

Wireless ARPU, or Average Revenue Per User, was $57.96, down 73 cents from a year ago when it came in at $58.69.

“We delivered industry-leading results in the fourth quarter and for the full year,” Rogers president and CEO Tony Staffieri said in a statement.

“We led the industry in growth, exceeded our Shaw targets and delivered a number of innovative firsts to Canadians. We’ve delivered eight straight quarters of growth and I remain very confident in our future.”