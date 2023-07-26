Open this photo in gallery: Rogers and Shaw applications are pictured on a cellphone in Ottawa on Monday, May 9, 2022.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

The integration of Rogers Communications Inc.’s $26-billion takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. is ahead of schedule, the company said Wednesday as it reported second-quarter results that fell shy of analyst expectations despite a strong gain in wireless subscribers.

The Toronto-based telecom earned $5.05-billion of revenue during the three-month period ended June 30, up 30 per cent from a year ago when it had $3.87-billion of revenue.

Its profit came to $109-million, down 73 per cent compared to the same quarter last year when it had $409-million of profit. The profit amounted to 20 cents per share, down from 76 cents per share.

The results incorporate a full quarter of Shaw’s financial results for the first time.

Rogers attributed the significant drop in its net income to an ongoing increase of roughly $500-million in quarterly depreciation and amortization relating to its takeover of Shaw, which closed on April 3.

After adjusting for some of that depreciation and amortization as well as other items, the company had $544-million of profit, up from $463-million. The adjusted earnings amounted to $1.02 per share, up from 86 cents per share.

That fell short of analyst expectations of $1.13 of adjusted earnings per share and $5.07-billion of revenue, according to the consensus estimate from S&P Capital IQ.

Rogers chief financial officer Glenn Brandt said the company will divest up to $1-billion of non-core assets, primarily surplus real estate, as it looks to deleverage after taking on billions of dollars of debt to fund the acquisition.

The company added 170,000 net new postpaid wireless subscribers during the quarter, up from 122,000 during the same period last year. (Postpaid subscribers are those who are billed at the end of the month for the services they used, versus prepaid customers, who pay upfront for wireless services.)

TD Securities analyst Vince Valentini called the growth of the wireless division “very strong, with record-breaking and better-than expected postpaid adds.”

The telecom also boosted its annual guidance for adjusted EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) and free cash flow.

Rogers is now projecting an adjusted EBITDA increase of 33 to 36 per cent for 2023, versus its previous guidance of a 31 to 35 per cent increase. Its free cash flow for 2023 is expected to be in the range of $2.2-billion to $2.5-billion, up from its previous guidance of $2-billion to $2.2-billion.

The company also reaffirmed its earlier guidance of realizing at least $200-million in synergies this year from the acquisition, and annualized cost synergies of at least $600-million by the end of the first quarter of 2024.

Roughly a quarter, or $48-million, of the $200-million has already been identified and realized, the company said.

“Overall, in these first 15 weeks we are tracking ahead of our integration targets, and we continue to be impressed with the quality and commitment of the Shaw team,” Rogers chief executive Tony Staffieri told analysts during a conference call.

Desjardins analyst Jérome Dubreuil said “recent industry turmoil” such as the price wars that erupted between some of the telecoms in the wake of the acquisition have yet to show up in financial results.

“Overall, we see the results as a good start to the Shaw integration and are encouraged in light of the increased wireless competition and recent share price underperformance,” Mr. Dubreuil said in a note to clients.

“That said, we remain on the sidelines as the impact of shifts in competition could be gradual,” he added.

Shares of Rogers rose 4.5 per cent, or $2.69, on the Toronto Stock Exchange in late morning trading to $61.84 per share.