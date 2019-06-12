 Skip to main content

Report on Business Rogers introduces unlimited wireless data plans

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Rogers introduces unlimited wireless data plans

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Rogers is making a major shift in its wireless service offerings by introducing unlimited data plans with no overage charges.

Canada’s three national carriers have been slower to adopt unlimited data plans than U.S. wireless networks.

But unlimited data plans have been available from their regional competitor, Freedom Mobile, which operates wireless networks in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia.

Story continues below advertisement

Rogers says its new Infinite wireless plans will start at $75 for up to 10 gigabytes of full-speed data usage per month, followed by unlimited data at reduced speeds but without additional fees for going over the limit.

The Toronto-based company, which operates across Canada, says its new unlimited data plans will become available Thursday.

Rogers also says it will introduce new options for financing device purchases later this summer.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter