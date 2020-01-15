Rogers rolls out 5G wireless networks in major Canadian cities

Rogers Communications Inc. is beginning to roll out fifth-generation wireless networks in the downtown cores of several major Canadian cities as the country’s telecom sector gears up for the global race to deploy 5G networks.
Rogers announced on Wednesday that it will be activating its 5G networks in downtown Toronto, Vancouver, Ottawa and Montreal, although consumers will not be able to access them until 5G-capable smartphones become available later this year.
The company said it will expand the rollout to 20 other markets by the end of the year.
Edward Jones analyst Dave Heger said it will be a while before Canadians are able to experience the benefits of the latest iteration of wireless technology, which is expected to provide faster speeds, reduced lag time and a significant increase in the number of devices and sensors that can be connected.
“It’s going to be a long rollout and certainly a lot of the capabilities that people get hyped up about are likely several years away, just in terms of having the network in place that can enable the type of speeds that people are fired up about," Mr. Heger said.
Rogers will initially use 2.5 GHz spectrum – wireless airwaves used to deliver communications services – in its 5G networks. Later this year it will also begin using 600 MHz spectrum, which can carry wireless data across longer distances and through dense urban areas.
Proponents of the technology say it will be able to power everything from smart cities to remote surgery to driverless cars. Rogers president and CEO Joe Natale called it “the biggest technological evolution since the launch of wireless” and said in a statement that the new networks will “fuel entire industries.”
South of the border, however, the deployment of 5G has fallen short of expectations. Mr. Heger attributes that partly to the fact that U.S. carriers have been using lower frequencies of spectrum, such as 600 or 800 MHz, in their initial deployments – ones which typically don’t provide much of a speed advantage over current 4G networks.
“The [Rogers] rollout being at 2.5 GHz is a positive,” said Mr. Heger. “The initial service that people in these areas will seeing should at least be a little bit better than they have at 4G."
But many of the grandiose promises of 5G technology won’t be fulfilled until wireless networks start employing much higher-frequency bands known as “millimetre-wave” spectrum, which will require installing a vast number of so-called small cells, Mr. Heger added.
Small cells, or microcells, are each about the size of a shoebox, and tens of thousands of them will need to be installed within a few hundred metres of each other on structures such as hydro towers, bus shelters and lampposts.
Also on Wednesday, Rogers announced it will be collaborating with other carriers as part of a global 5G forum aimed at accelerating the deployment of the wireless technology. Other forum members include U.S.-based Verizon, British multinational Vodafone, South Korean KT Corp. and Latin American provider América Móvil, among others.
Although Rogers is the first of Canada’s Big Three telecom companies to announce its 5G rollout, Mr. Heger said the company’s rivals – BCE Inc. and Telus Corp. – are likely also taking initial steps.
“I know that the Big Three are all planning to be activating 5G during the current year,” Mr. Heger said.
