The Federal Court of Appeal has dismissed the Competition Bureau’s challenge of Rogers Communications Inc.’s RCI-B-T proposed $20-billion takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. SJR-B-T, bringing the deal a major step closer to the finish line.

In a decision delivered from the bench on Tuesday, Justice David Stratas said the bureau’s arguments that the Competition Tribunal made legal errors in approving the takeover were without merit.

“Even if the Competition Tribunal erred on the narrow legal points Commissioner now raises in this court, we are not persuaded that the result would have been different or could have been different,” Justice Stratas said. “Thus, it would be pointless to send this case back to the Competition Tribunal for redecision.”

Shares of Shaw shot up 2.8 per cent in afternoon trading to $39.50 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on the news that the deal, which has dragged on for nearly two years, has cleared a major legal hurdle.

The final approval for a takeover that would combine Canada’s two largest cable networks and create an opportunity for Montreal telecom Videotron Ltd. to expand its business westward now rests with federal Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne. Mr. Champagne’s department is reviewing the transfer of Shaw’s wireless licenses to Videotron, which has agreed to acquire Shaw’s Freedom Mobile wireless carrier for $2.85-billion.

“Regarding my decision on the request to transfer spectrum from Shaw to Videotron, I will render a decision in due course,” Mr. Champagne said in a statement Tuesday. “Promoting competition and affordability in the telecom sector has been – and remains – my top priority.”

Mr. Champagne has previously said that if he were to approve the transfer, Videotron would be expected to hold on to Shaw’s wireless spectrum licenses for at least 10 years and commit to bringing down cellphone bills outside of Quebec. (Spectrum refers to the airwaves used to transmit wireless signals.)

On Wednesday, the House of Commons industry and technology committee will hold a second public hearing on the takeover. The committee, which comprises of MPs from the Liberal, Conservative and New Democratic parties and the Bloc Québécois, recommended against the deal before Rogers and Shaw had agreed to divest Freedom. The committee’s recommendations are non-binding.

Rogers and Shaw are aiming to close their deal by Jan. 31, with lawyers for both companies cautioning that the takeover could fall apart if it doesn’t close by that deadline.

The Public Interest Advocacy Centre, an Ottawa-based consumer advocacy group, said it was “horrified” by the court’s “instant dismissal” of the appeal.

“The public can only be suspicious that the powers that be want this deal to close – even if it means a decade of high wireless and internet prices for Canadians,” John Lawford, PIAC’s executive director and general counsel, said in a statement.

“We also believe that the Court’s ruling means the Canadian Competition Act is utterly broken and needs to be radically rewritten to actually provide tools to block anticompetitive mergers,” he added.

The Competition Bureau had argued that the tribunal’s decision to focus on the divestiture of Freedom to Quebecor Inc.’s QBR-B-T Videotron amounted to circumventing Canada’s competition laws.

“That does violence to the legislation; that does violence to the merger program,” Alexander Gay, a lawyer for the competition watchdog, said in court.

Rogers and Shaw announced their agreement to sell Canada’s fourth-largest wireless carrier to Videotron only after the bureau had already filed its application to block the takeover.

The bureau’s position was that the tribunal should have first weighed the impact of the proposed deal between Rogers and Shaw alone, before considering the divestiture of Freedom. Doing so would have put the burden on the cable companies to prove that the sale of Freedom to Videotron addresses any potential reduction in competition resulting from the takeover.

However, the tribunal said in its decision that even if it had done so, it would have arrived at the same decision. The tribunal is a quasi-judicial body that adjudicates cases brought by the bureau, an independent law-enforcement agency that seeks to protect competition in Canada.

Jonathan Hood, another Competition Bureau lawyer, argued that the tribunal ran counter to the Competition Act when it considered a series of agreements between Rogers and Videotron. According to Mr. Hood, the agreements, which provide Videotron with network access at favourable rates, are behavioural solutions, which makes them legally unenforceable.

“The tribunal has essentially found that Rogers has artificially constrained its ability to exercise market power through the behavioural commitments it has made to prop up its new competitor, like a promise not to price high,” Mr. Hood said. “The tribunal has no jurisdiction or authority over Rogers to order it to continue to play nice with its newly minted competitor.”

Mr. Hood also said the Tribunal ignored evidence from experts that the takeover would materially increase cell prices for Canadians.

“These legal errors are so fundamental, and so closely tied to the evaluation of the evidence, that the Commissioner requests redetermination by a different panel,” he said.

The Competition Bureau also attempted to introduce new evidence into the hearing: an application by independent internet service provider TekSavvy Solutions Inc. to the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission.

In that application, TekSavvy argues that the agreements between Rogers and Videotron are so favourable that they violate the Telecommunications Act by giving Videotron an “undue preference,” or unreasonable advantage that could stifle competition.

Mr. Hood said the TekSavvy application demonstrates that the behavioural commitments that Rogers has made are “vulnerable” because they could be struck down by the telecom regulator.

But the attempt was unsuccessful, with the court three-member panel determining that the application to the CRTC had no bearing on the appeal before them.