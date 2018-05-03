Roots opening Chicago store in 2019 as part of U.S. expansion

Roots Corp. plans to open a store in Chicago next year as part of its American expansion.
The clothing retailer says it signed a lease for a space about 5,000 square feet (or roughly 465 square metres) on the American city’s North Michigan Avenue.
The company expects the store to open in the spring or summer of 2019.
Roots says it will continue to evaluate other opportunities nearby and plans to have two to three stores in the Chicago area by the end of its 2019 financial year.
The heritage-clothing chain recently announced it plans to open two stores in the Washington, D.C., area and two in the Greater Boston, Mass., area this summer.
Roots wants to open 10 to 14 new American locations by the end of 2019, and as of Feb. 3 operated three U.S. stores.
