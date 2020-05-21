 Skip to main content
// //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Sandpiper bets on Extendicare as coronavirus hammers long-term care operator’s stock price

Jeffrey JonesMergers and Acquisitions Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Sandpiper Group has revealed it owns more than 10 per cent of Extendicare Inc., and says it may buy more, as the private-equity firm sees long-term gains in retirement living facilities and home health care once the COVID-19 crisis subsides.

The Vancouver-based activist real estate investor said it raised its interest in Extendicare to 10.01 per cent, making it the largest shareholder. Sandpiper first disclosed a 9-per-cent position last year as chief executive Samir Manji joined the board of directors along with his nominee Norma Beauchamp.

Shares in Extendicare have been hit hard since the novel coronavirus spread in Canada, with extended care facilities frequently becoming the sites of outbreaks. As of last week, 13 of the company’s long-term care homes and two retirement communities had one or more positive cases; the company said the majority were limited to fewer than 10 residents or staff. Five long-term care homes that previously had outbreaks had been declared clear of the virus, it said in its first-quarter results.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Manji said the company has been working hard to deal with the crisis and provide care and safety for residents and employees. He said the stock price, which is down 30 per cent since the start of the year, is not reflective of the value of Extendicare, which operates 122 long-term care homes and retirement communities. It also provides home health care services.

Extendicare “has a very strong recurring revenue stream in most of those lines of business, and that stability we think will be sustained through and beyond COVID-19,” Mr. Manji said in an interview. “No doubt … one line of business that has been adversely impacted is ParaMed, the home health care business. But we’re confident that it will demonstrate resilience in the long term and will have a strong recovery and bounce-back.”

Depending on how the shares perform, Sandpiper “will not be shy” to add to its position in Extendicare now that it has a block that makes it an insider, he said.

The increase in its Extendicare stake comes after Sandpiper’s acquisition of a 10-per-cent interest in Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in late February.

Ontario issued a new emergency order on Wednesday to temporarily replace the management of some long-term care homes if they are struggling to contain COVID-19 outbreaks. Health Minister Christine Elliott says the measure is meant to strengthen protections for vulnerable seniors in those facilities. The Canadian Press

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies