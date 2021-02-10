 Skip to main content
Score Media shareholders approve resolution to consolidate shares, paving a path for U.S. stock listing

Jaren KerrMergers and Acquisitions Reporter
Shareholders of Toronto-based Score Media and Gaming Inc. voted in favour of a share consolidation resolution on Wednesday, which is aimed at helping the company list on a U.S. stock exchange.

Shareholders voted to approve a resolution that would allow the company to consolidate shares within a range of one new share for between two and 20 existing shares. The range gives the company flexibility to consolidate as much as it needs to meet the minimum share price needed to be listed on a U.S. exchange, which could create the opportunity to raise significantly more capital.

The company, known as theScore, provides sports news and information to users of its mobile app, which has about four million monthly active users. In September, 2019, the company launched ScoreBet, an online betting platform currently available in three U.S. states: Colorado, New Jersey and Indiana.

A source close to the company confirmed that it will expand to the state of Iowa in the near future. The Globe and Mail is not identifying the source because they are not authorized to speak publicly about the expansion.

TheScore’s stock has seen rapid growth in recent months, with investors on the online forum Reddit hoping that one of two bills before Parliament that would decriminalize single-game betting in Canada will pass, opening the Canadian market to sports betting operators. Currently, Canadians can only wager on two or more sporting events, commonly known as parlay betting.

Shares of Score Media traded fell 4.8 per cent following the vote on Wednesday to $4.92 in early afternoon trading.

In 2019, casino giant Penn National Gaming Inc. bought a US$7.5-million equity stake in the company, and struck a 20-year agreement that provides theScore access to sports betting markets in 11 U.S. states where Penn National operates casinos and racetracks.

Eighteen U.S. states and the District of Columbia allow single-game sports betting.

