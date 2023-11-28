Open this photo in gallery: Pedestrians pass the Scotiabank building in Toronto's Financial District on Aug. 14, 2023.Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press

Bank of Nova Scotia BNS-T reported lower fourth-quarter profit that missed analysts’ estimates as a jump in loan loss reserves and mounting expenses weighed on the lender’s financial results.

Scotiabank earned $1.4-billion, or $1.02 per share, in the three months that ended Oct. 31. That compared with $1.63 per share, in the same quarter last year. Adjusted to exclude certain items, the bank said it earned $1.26 per share. That fell below the $1.65 per share analysts expected, according to Refinitiv.

The lender also booked more than $590-million in charges as it cuts 3 per cent of its global work force, trims its real estate premises, and took a write down of the value of an investment in China-based Bank of Xi’an Co. Ltd. The cost-cutting measures, previously announced in October, mark chief executive officer Scott Thomson’s first major move to slash costs since taking on the top job in February.

It also posted a gain of $319-million on the sale of its stake in Canadian Tire’s Financial Services business.

The moves come as Scotiabank prepares to unveil its strategic overhaul plan in December.

“I am encouraged by the results of our focused efforts on strengthening the bank’s balance sheet as we prepare to manage through heightened macroeconomic uncertainty,” chief executive officer Scott Thomson said in a statement. “Strong capital and liquidity ratios, improving loan to deposit ratios and increased allowance for credit losses coverage ratios, position us well as we enter the next phase of our growth strategy.”

The bank kept its quarterly dividend unchanged at $1.06 per share.

Scotiabank is the first major Canadian bank to report earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will release results on Thursday. Bank of Montreal and National Bank of Canada will close out the week on Friday.

In the quarter, Scotiabank set aside $1.3-billion in provisions for credit losses — the funds banks set aside to cover loans that may default. That was higher than analysts anticipated, and included $454-million against loans that are still being repaid, based on models that use economic forecasting to predict future losses. In the same quarter last year, Scotiabank had a set aside of $529-millions in provisions.

Total revenue rose 9 per cent in the quarter, to $8.3-billion. But expenses surged 22 per cent to $5.5-billion, which the bank said was driven by higher staffing, performance-based compensation and technology costs and taxes.

Profit from Canadian banking was $810-million, down 31% per cent from a year earlier, weighed down by rising provisions and higher personnel costs. Business loans rose 11 per cent while residential mortgages fell 4 per cent year over year.

Profit from the bank’s international division was down 20 per cent at $562-million as provisions for credit losses spiked.

The global wealth management division generated $327-million of profit, down 10% per cent as climbing expenses offset a slight increase in revenue. And capital markets profit fell 14 per cent to $414-million as trading revenue slumped.