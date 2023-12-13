Open this photo in gallery: Facade of Scotiabank Colpatria bank is seen in Bogota, Colombia, February 15, 2020.LUISA GONZALEZ/Reuters

Bank of Nova Scotia is shifting more money to its North American businesses where it believes it has bigger opportunities for growth than in its Latin American operations.

Ten months into his tenure as CEO, Scott Thomson unveiled his new strategic plan on Wednesday to revive the bank’s beleaguered share price, aimed at reallocating capital, building its book of deposits and reviving employee morale. The new CEO made his first major appeal to shareholders at the bank’s investor day as he attempts to capture the confidence of Bay Street to bolster the lender’s stock.

Scotiabank plans to double the amount of capital it pours into its Canadian banking division in a bid to balance its mortgage and auto-lending heavy portfolio with a larger deposit book to ease its high funding costs. In fiscal 2023, ended Oct. 31, deposits rose 9 per cent across Scotiabank’s business, driven by its Canadian and international banking divisions.

Banks fund loans using the money that customers deposit into products such as chequing and savings accounts, as well as wholesale funding from larger investors – the latter of which became more expensive as central banks have hiked interest rates. Core deposits provide a cheaper source of funding, and bolster customer loyalty – which Scotiabank hopes will boost its profits.

The bank also pegged British Columbia and Quebec as markets in where the bank believes it is underpenetrated and has an opportunity to grow its customer base.

But growth in Canada’s banking sector is crimped by the country’s highly saturated banking market, and expanding that business means taking clients from Scotiabank’s competitors.

Open this photo in gallery: Portrait of Scotiabank’s CEO Scott Thomson at the Terrace of Scotiabank new client hosting space at the Scotiabank north tower. September 27, 2023. (Niv Shimshon/The Globe and Mail)Niv Shimshon/The Globe and Mail

The threat of an economic downturn and the higher cost of borrowing has dampened loan demand and prompted customers to move cash into higher interest savings accounts, which cost bank more money to fund. The challenging operating environment is impacting earnings at all the banks, which are grappling with rising costs and potential loan defaults.

“We recognize it’s a game of inches, but if we keep that consistency, you’re going to see results,” Mr. Thomson told investors. “This year was a good first step. It becomes harder from here, I agree with that. But when you have that north star and everyone is focused and mobilized on it, I think we’ll make results.”

Through its new plan, Scotiabank said that it will grow earnings per share by five per cent to seven per cent by 2025, driven by its Canadian banking and global wealth management units. A key dynamic of the strategy relies on increasing referrals between its businesses across Canada, the U.S. and Mexico to draw more of its customers’ financial portfolios to the bank.

Scotiabank is at an inflection point, and investors have waited more than a year for a glimpse at the new CEO’s strategy. It has had the worst performing share price over the past five years compared to the rest of the country’s six biggest banks. Its beleaguered stock has continued to flounder this year as paltry earnings results disappointed shareholders while the threat of a recession and a stricter regulatory regime has dragged on bank stocks broadly. Inside the lender, employees have anxiously awaited updated marching orders from their new boss after years of bruised morale.

Mr. Thomson has been slashing costs over the past few months, cutting jobs, divesting from stakes in financial services partnerships and reducing its real estate footprint.

Canada’s biggest banks have moved further afield into international markets in search of more growth. Most lenders expanded into the United States, while Scotiabank hopped over the country and directly into Latin America. Over the past decade, it sold off some businesses in the region to focus on a group it refers to as the Pacific Alliance: Mexico Colombia, Peru and Chile.

In its international banking division, analysts expect Scotiabank to exit some countries or reallocate capital to others where it expects significant growth, including fast-growing Mexico.

Scotiabank’s share price dipped 0.4 per cent at noon on Wednesday in Toronto. The S&P/TSX Composite Banks Index rose 0.3 per cent.