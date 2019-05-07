Scotiabank shuffles key executives, spins out expanded wealth management as separate unit

Bank of Nova Scotia is shuffling key executives as it spins out its expanded wealth management business as a separate division.

The bank's wealth management results are currently reported as part of its Canadian banking arm, but will formally become a standalone business line on November 1.

As a result, Canadian banking group head James O'Sullivan is leaving his role on June 1, but will stay on with the bank as an adviser through the rest of this year.

Dan Rees, who has most recently been in charge of operations at Scotiabank, will take over as group head of Canadian banking. The streamlined division will now encompass personal and commercial banking, as well as insurance.

Glen Gowland had already been appointed executive vice-president of global wealth management last June, and will lead the new wealth division, reporting directly to chief executive officer Brian Porter.

Scotiabank has recently bolstered its wealth management business with two major deals, acquiring investment firm Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd. for $950-million and MD Financial Management, a company catering to doctors, for $2.6-billion. Mr. Gowland has been leading the efforts to integrate the two businesses into the bank.

"Under Glen's leadership we have accelerated our wealth strategy and positioned our business for the next phase of growth," Mr. Porter said in a statement.

Mr. Porter also thanked Mr. O'Sullivan for his "unwavering commitment" to the bank, and praised Mr. Rees for his "proven track record for driving results."

Mr. Rees had been a key figure in a drive to strip out more than $1-billion in annual costs from the bank, freeing resources to reinvest in digital initiatives.