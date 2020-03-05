 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Shares of Spin Master fall as toy maker expects sales to decline this year

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Shares of Spin Master Corp. fell 30 per cent after the toy maker reported a loss in its latest quarter and warned it expected its gross product sales to decline this year.

The company says it is monitoring the situation around the COVID-19 virus closely, as about 60 per cent of its goods are produced in China and it is not yet able to produce at full capacity.

In its outlook, Spin Master says it expects a decline in gross product sales for 2020 toward the higher end of the mid-single digit range, due in part to supply chain and other disruptions resulting from the new coronavirus outbreak.

Story continues below advertisement

The Toronto-based toy company, which reports in U.S. dollars, says it lost US$17.2 million or 17 cents per diluted share for the three months ending Dec. 31, compared with a profit of US$11.4 million or 11 cents per diluted share a year earlier. The adjusted loss was US$7.8 million or eight cents per diluted share, compared with an adjusted profit of US$6.2 million or six cents per diluted share in the prior year.

Analysts had expected an adjusted net loss of 12 cents per diluted share, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Spin Master shares were down $9.00 at $20.31 on the Toronto Stock Exchange in mid-morning trading.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies