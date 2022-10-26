Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. soared in Wednesday morning trading, after Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne laid out a potential path toward his ministry’s approval of the contested $26-billion merger between Rogers Communications Inc. and Shaw.

Industry analysts said the conditions laid out by Mr. Champagne, which include a commitment to lower wireless prices, suggest that the takeover would be acceptable to his Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada as long as the divestiture of Shaw’s Freedom Mobile wireless carrier to Quebecor Inc. results in a long-term competitor.

Earlier this year, Quebecor struck a deal with Rogers and Shaw to acquire Freedom, Canada’s fourth-largest wireless carrier, for $2.85-billion in a move that will allow the Montreal-based telecom to expand outside of its home province of Quebec.

Shares of Shaw were up nearly 10 per cent, or $3.32, to $37.38 on the Toronto Stock Exchange late Wednesday morning, while Rogers shares were up close to 7 per cent, or $3.58, to $57.21.

However, analysts noted that the merger between Rogers and Shaw still requires the approval of the Competition Bureau, which is attempting to block the deal over concerns that it will reduce competition and result in higher cellphone bills.

Opinion: Competition Bureau signals it is prepared to fight rather than settle over Rogers-Shaw deal

“While this announcement is a positive, we still need the current litigation by the Competition Bureau to get resolved,” Scotiabank analyst Maher Yaghi said in a note to clients. “We believe this pragmatic view by the minister has the chance to provide a good middle ground to build on between the parties.”

Rogers and Shaw are heading into mediation with Commissioner of Competition Matthew Boswell on Thursday. The Globe has reported that Rogers has put forward a settlement proposal that would see Quebecor buy some fibre-optic infrastructure in an attempt to resolve the Competition Bureau’s concerns that the Montreal-based company doesn’t own enough infrastructure outside of Quebec to support Freedom’s wireless business.

RBC analyst Drew McReynolds said that the settlement proposal and Mr. Champagne’s comments are positive developments, but noted that the takeover still has a major hurdle to overcome.

“Given the Competition Bureau’s public position against the proposed Rogers-Shaw-Quebecor transactions, we find it difficult to conclude with any real conviction that this additional clarity by ISED as well as the reported settlement proposal by Rogers will move the needle in favour of a negotiated settlement as part of upcoming mediation under the Tribunal process,” Mr. McReynolds said in research note.

Pierre Karl Péladeau, Quebecor’s president and chief executive officer, has said the companies will incorporate Mr. Champagne’s criteria into a new version of their agreement.

Mr. Champagne said on Tuesday that he expects Quebecor not to sell Shaw’s wireless spectrum licenses for at least 10 years, and to bring down cellphone bills outside of Quebec. (Spectrum refers to the airwaves used to transmit wireless signals.)

Desjardins analyst Jérome Dubreuil said Mr. Champagne’s comments signal that the deal would be acceptable to his ministry as long as Quebecor remains a long-term competitor.

“Why would Mr. Champagne set conditions if he were about to say no? We previously had minimal expectations for the upcoming mediation period, but there is now heightened interest in the process in light of tonight’s development,” Mr. Dubreuil wrote.

National Bank analyst speculated that Mr. Champagne may have felt the regulatory process has “gone on long enough and that it’s time for it to come to an end with added clarity related to how the spectrum licences would get transferred to Quebecor.”

A spokesperson for Mr. Champagne referred back to the minister’s comments on Tuesday. When asked by reporters why he chose to make his comments ahead of mediation talks, Mr. Champagne said he is not dictating how the parties should conduct their discussions, but noted that he has final approval over the wireless license transfers.

Mr. Champagne could enforce the 10-year spectrum hold requirement by denying applications to sell the license. However, critics have noted it’s unclear how the government would ensure that Quebecor’s Videotron Ltd. meets the price reductions it is committing to.

“If they see five years down the road that Videotron has not lowered its price, perhaps they can take them to court, and perhaps there can be financial penalties, but they can’t put Shaw back together again,” said Keldon Bester, fellow of the Centre for International Governance Innovation. One other possible recourse would be to revoke Videotron’s spectrum, he said, but that would involve disconnecting millions of Canadians from their service.

Anthony Lacavera, who founded Freedom Mobile (then called Wind Mobile) back in 2008, said enforcing those price reductions will be critical.

“We need to properly give the [Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission] the mandate to track and enforce these proposed price reductions,” said Mr. Lacavera, chairman of Globalive Capital, which made an unsuccessful bid for Freedom Mobile.

OpenMedia, an organization advocating for widespread inexpensive internet access, said in a statement that although the Competition Bureau “can nominally reverse buyouts if conditions placed on them are not met, they have yet to exercise this power in their 132 year history.”